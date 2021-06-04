Key Insights of Transplantation Market 2019 Growing at Strapping CAGR to Reach Highest Revenue by 2027 | Global Growth Analysis and Forecast Report

The transplantation is the medical procedure in which an organ or living tissue is removed from donor body and placed in recipient body. The tissue or organ transplantation is done for the treatment of organ failure, while organ failure occurs due to the various factors such as trauma, pancreatitis, poisoning, drug abuse, leukemia, alcohol consumption and other diseases. The demand for transplantation is mainly for liver, heart, kidney and lungs.

The global transplantation market is expected to grow during forecast period owing to the key driving factors such as rise in incidences of acute disease which leads to an organ failures, increase in renal diseases, technology advancement in transplantation methods. However some of the factors such as shortage of organ donors, gap between demand and supply for organ failure treatment are expected to restrain market growth.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. AbbVie, Inc.

2. Arthrex, Inc.

3. Zimmer Biomet

4. Medtronic

5. Novartis AG

6. Stryker

7. BioLifeSolutions Inc.

8. Teva Pharmaceuticals industries Ltd.

9. Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10. 21st Century Medicine

The “Global Transplantation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global medical device market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of transplantation market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end users and geography. The global transplantation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Transplantation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global transplantation market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as tissue product, immunosuppressive drug and others. On the basis of application, the global transplantation market is segmented into organ transplantation and tissue transplantation. Based on end users, the market is segmented as hospitals, transplant centers and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global transplantation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The transplantation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting transplantation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the transplantation market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the transplantation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from transplantation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for transplantation in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the transplantation market

The report also includes the profiles of key transplantation market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. Publisher RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Transplantation Market – By Product

1.3.2 Transplantation Market – By Application

1.3.3 Transplantation Market – By End User

1.3.4 Transplantation Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. TRANSPLANTATION MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. TRANSPLANTATION MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

