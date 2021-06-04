Managed Application Services Market forecast 2018-2025 made available by top research firm

Managed Application Services Market Overview:

Managed application services transform application portfolios into smooth running operations that facilitate accomplishment of business goals. These services provide experienced IT professionals methodologies to maintain, support, and improve important applications of an organization. They are adopted by numerous enterprises to manage the existing business-critical applications and exclusively focus on core competencies of the business.

Rise in demand for end-to-end application hosting and need to improve & secure critical business applications drive the growth of the managed application services market. However, risks associated with application data security are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, rise in application complexity and growth in investment in managed application services by small and medium enterprises (SME) are expected to present major opportunities for this market in future.

The global managed application services market is segmented based on service type, organization size, application type, industry vertical, and region. Based on service type, it is divided into operational services, application service desk, application hosting, application security & disaster recovery services, and application infrastructure. Based on organization size, the market is bifurcated into small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs) & large enterprises. Based on application type, the market is classified into web-based applications and mobile applications. Based on industry vertical, it is divided into telecom & IT, government, healthcare, BFSI, retail, energy & utilities, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides the profiles of key players, namely BMC Software, Inc., Rackspace US, Inc., DXC.Technology Company, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies Limited, International Business Management (IBM) Corporation, Wipro Limited, Navisite (Spectrum Enterprise), Virtustream, and YASH Technologies.

Key Benefits For Managed Application Services Market

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global managed application services market along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the managed application services industry.

Quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the global managed application services market potential.

Managed Application Services Key Market Segments

BY SERVICE TYPE

Operational services

Application service desk

Application hosting

Application security and disaster recovery

Application infrastructure

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

BY APPLICATION TYPE

Web-based applications

Mobile applications

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Telecom & IT

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

BMC Software, Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Fujitsu

HCL Technologies Limited

International Business Management (IBM) Corporation

Navisite (Spectrum Enterprise)

Rackspace

Virtustream

Wipro Limited

YASH Technologies

