Marauders Vehicle Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Development Trends and Forecast to 2025

Marauders Vehicle Market: Introduction

A marauder is an armored vehicle which is often used for general policing, security and military purposes. A marauder is a modern mine protected vehicle which is capable of providing world-class spaced armored all-round protection. The vehicle utilizes modern design techniques, using which best-in-class protection can be provided to the armored troops. A marauder is usually used in the 4×4 configuration in 15 ton weight class. The design specifications of a marauder include large windows for all round visibility, large internal volume and high payload capacity. Marauders’ double skin monocoque hull structure provides high degree of protection and survivability against external firing. Protection can be further upgraded by utilizing internal gaps between side walls. Seating arrangement is also specially designed to provide survivability against extreme accelerations. The vehicle comes equipped with an NBC air-conditioner and auxiliary for the purpose of increasing habitability and survivability. Furthermore, many of the significant variants of marauders can be customized to fit weapons and equipment, such as mortar firing platforms, surveillance and control systems, missile launchers, etc. Owing to all these factors, a marauder is considered to be one of the best-in-class armored vehicles, whose demand is expected to increase significantly owing to the high demand for armored troop carrier vehicles over the forecast period.

Marauders Vehicle Market: Dynamics

Marauders belong to the mine resistant vehicle class and find extensive applications in the defense sector. Apart from defense applications, marauders also find significant applications as ambulance support vehicles, fire support vehicles, etc. Spending on defense sector is very crucial as it determines the internal security of the country and over time, the defense budget of most countries has increased, which is a key growth factor for the marauders vehicle market. This trend is continuing in developing nations as well – developing countries are expected to increase their defense spending further over the forecast period, thereby adding to the growth of the marauders vehicle market. Furthermore, ongoing global conflicts among several countries and fight against anti-national elements have called for highly capable armored vehicles, which is also expected to propel growth of marauders market over the forecast period.

However, since a marauder is an armored vehicle of high capability, it is comparatively costlier than other armored vehicles of the same class. Thus, high price of Marauders is expected to impede the growth of the marauders vehicle market over the forecast period.

Nowadays, armored vehicle manufacturers are collaborating with other players in the market for the manufacturing of armored wheeled vehicles, to produce best-in-class vehicles with enhanced capabilities and innovative technologies.

Marauders Vehicle Market: Segmentation

The global Marauders vehicle market can be segmented on the basis of dimension and application. On the basis of dimension, the Marauders vehicle market can be segmented as 4×4 and 6×6. On the basis of application, the Marauder vehicles market can be classified as Armoured personnel carrier, armoured ambulance, armoured fire support, Command vehicle and Infantry fire support vehicle.

Marauders Vehicle Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is expected to show significant growth in the global marauders market owing to high demand for land armored vehicles. Growing investments in the defense sector by countries, such as China and India, over internal security issues is one of the key growth factors responsible for the growth of the Marauders vehicle market in the region. North America is expected to witness steady growth owing to the saturation in wheeled armoured vehicles market.

European countries are expected to significantly increase their spending on the defense segment owing to the ongoing international turmoil in countries, such as France, which is anticipated to positively impact the marauders vehicle market over the forecast period. The Middle East marauders market is also estimated to grow at a rapid pace with significant investments in land armoured vehicles owing to the ongoing turmoil due to anti-social elements. Africa and Latin America are expected to witness steady growth in marauders market owing to an increase in defense budget by the governments of developing nations in the region. Overall, the global marauders market is anticipated to record substantial growth over the forecast period.

Marauders Vehicle Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global Marauders Vehicle market are-

Paramount Group

Force Protection, Inc.

General Dynamics Land Systems

Monroe Marauders

IVEMA

Oshkosh Corporation

Defence Land Systems India Limited (DLSI)

Denel Vehicle Systems

Terradyne Armoured Vehicles

