Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) System Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- Nuaire, Fairai, EnviroVent, Ferrob, Heatrae Sadia and more…

Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) System Market



MVHR (Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery) provides fresh filtered air into a building whilst retaining most of the energy that has already been used in heating the building. Heat Recovery Ventilation is the solution to the ventilation needs of energy efficient buildings. Mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR), heat recovery ventilation (HRV) or Comfort ventilation are all names for the same thing. A heat recovery ventilation system properly fitted into a house provides a constant supply of fresh filtered air, maintaining the air quality whilst being practically imperceptible

This report focuses on the global Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Nuaire

Fairai

EnviroVent

Ferrob

Heatrae Sadia

Hero Renewables

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Whole House PI

Loft Mounted PIV

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

