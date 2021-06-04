Metam Sodium Market Size (Sales) Market Share by (Product Category) in 2019

Global “Metam Sodium Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Metam Sodium market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Metam Sodium

Metam sodium (compounds, weed, killing, liquid) is a yellow to light yellow-green solution with an odor of amine and sulfur that varies in intensity.Metam sodium is an organosulfur compound (formally a dithiocarbamate), which is used as a soil fumigant, pesticide, herbicide, and fungicide.

Metam Sodium Market Key Players:

Limin Chemical

AMVAC

FMC Corporation

Kanesho

Tessenderlo Kerley

Eastman

ADAMA Agricultural

BALCHEM CORPORATION

Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Metam Sodium in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Metam Sodium Market Types:

Metam Sodium 35%

Metam Sodium 42%

Others Metam Sodium Market Applications:

Soil Fumigant

Pesticide

Herbicide

Fungicide

Scope of Report:

Metam sodium industry is mainly concentrated in USA and China. Currently, there are many metam sodium products producing companies in the world metam sodium industry. The main market players are Limin Chemical, AMVAC, FMC Corporation and Kanesho. The sales of metam sodium will increase to 62785 MT in 2017 from 52412 MT in 2013 with CAGR rate of 3.35%. North America is the largest production and sales region with high application demand.

The global consumption value of metam sodium increases with the 4.19% average growth rate. Europe and North America are the major consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these this region occupied 74.25% of the global consumption volume in total.

Metam sodium include many forms with different available content, the main content is 35% and 42%. With agricultural production effect of metam sodium, the downstream application industries will need more metam sodium products. So, metam sodium has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance metam sodium through improving technology.

The major raw materials for metam sodium products are methylamine, carbon disulfide, sodium hydroxide and other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of metam sodium. The production cost of metam sodium is also an important factor which could impact the price of metam sodium.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. According to the economy development status, the price presents increasing trend from 2012 to 2017. And, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Metam Sodium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.