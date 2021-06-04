Military laser Rangefinder Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2023
Regional Analysis
The global military laser rangefinder market is estimated to register a 6.70% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America with a 35.54% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 25.33% and 20.11% respectively. Asia-Pacific is the expected to be the fastest-growing market for military laser rangefinders. North America dominates the global market and is likely to grow at a remarkable rate during the forecast period. The presence of key companies, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and FLIR Systems Inc., results in the dominance of this region in the global market. Moreover, the increasing military expenditure by the US Department of Defense (DoD) on miniature military rangefinders, in recent years, has resulted in a significant surge in demand in this region.
Key Players
Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), FLIR Systems Inc. (US), Jenoptik AG (Germany), L-3 Technologies Inc. (US), Leonardo SpA (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Safran (France), and Thales Group (France) are the key players profiled in this report. Lockheed Martin Corporation and Northrop Grumman Corporation were the leading players in the market, accounting for nearly 50% of the market in 2017.
Objectives of the Global Military Laser Rangefinder Market Report—Forecast till 2023
• To provide insights into the factors influencing market growth
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on product type, application, range, and region
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares and core competencies and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
Target Audience
• Military and defense organizations
• Government and regulatory authorities
• Military end users
• Laser rangefinder manufacturers, service providers, and distributors
• Military equipment manufacturers
Key Findings
• The global military laser rangefinder market in this report has been segmented, on the basis of product type, into man-portable and vehicle-mounted. The man-portable segment market is projected to register the higher CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period.
• Based on application, the global military laser rangefinder market has been segmented into weapon guidance and detection. The weapon guidance segment market is projected to register the higher CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period.
• The global military laser rangefinder market in this report has been segmented, based on range, into up to 15 km and over 15 km. The up to 15 km segment market is projected to register the higher CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period.
• North America would dominate the military laser rangefinder market from 2018 to 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.92%% during the forecast period to reach a market size of USD 274.0 million by the end of 2023.
The regional analysis also includes
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o France
o UK
o Germany
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East & Africa
o Latin America
