Millet Market 2019: Worldwide Industry Overview, Supply Demand and Shortage, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2023: Market Reports World

“Millet Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Millet Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

Top-Listed Players in Millet Market Research Report 2019-2023:

Request a Sample copy of the Report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13102473

Millet market reports provide a comprehensive overview of the worldwide market size and share. Millet market data reports also provide a 5-year historical, forecast for the sector, and include data on social-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to the success of the organization.

Overview of Millet Market Report:

97% of the global millet production and seed demand comes from the developing countries. India has the highest demand for millet seeds and is the largest millet producer globally, followed by Nigeria, Niger, China, and Mali. Pearl millet is the most cultivated millet, grown predominantly in India and parts of Africa. Other major millet seed varieties are finger millet, porso millet, and foxtail millet.

Millets are the way forward for countries like India and Africa, where food and nutritional security are major challenges. The high drought tolerance capacity of the crop allows it to be cultivated in the adverse conditions of the Eco region. The world’s leading producer of millet is India. Public and private investment are rather limited for millet seed development and production. International prices for millets are highly volatile, determined largely by supply volumes, and are usually unrelated to those of other major coarse grains such as maize, sorghum or barley.

US Dominates the Export Market

The US continues its dominance in the global millet trade. Its primary trading partners in the global millet market were Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Mexico. It has exported USD 16,341thousand in 2015 and USD 12,802 thousand in 2016. Over the past few years, exports from the US to Indonesia have been increasing continuously and there are some fluctuations in trade related activities between Canada and the US. In the year 2015, US has exported USD 8,297 thousand to Indonesia and USD 5,678 thousand in 2016.

India Dominates Millets Production Market

Global millet production was estimated at 27.8 million tons. India is the largest producer 41.04% in the world. In the last two decades, the importance of millet as food staples, particularly in India, has been declining due to various factors that include rising incomes, growing urbanization, and government policies. More than 50% of the millet production is now finding its way to alternative uses as opposed to its consumption only as a staple.

Enquire before purchasing this report @ https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13102473

Reasons to Purchase this Report: