Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market 2019 Product Analysis and Business Overview by 2023

The global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market was valued at USD 54.1 billion in 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) are those who resell data and voice services with more flexible plans and lower prices. MVNO’s do not have their own infrastructure and own spectrum. However, they purchase minutes of use (MOU) from mobile network operators (MNO) and sell them back to customers. There are nearly 1,000 MVNOs, globally, who together account for around 10% of the total mobile users. Major MNOs like T-Mobile and Verizon choose MVNOs to offload the additional capacity in bulk for wholesale prices, which would instead remain unused and help cover the risk of loses. The need for cheaper service rates is increasing competition among service providers, who are compelled to see MVNOs as one of the options to gain virtual customers. The emergence of M2M (machine-to-machine), cloud, and mobile money, coupled with increased data usage rates, are expected to increase the demand for MVNOs.

