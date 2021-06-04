Mobility Sharing Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2027 – ANI Technologies , Avis Budget Group, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd. , BlaBlaCar , Europcar

Mobility sharing is a service that allows the customers to rent a vehicle for a certain distance or time in exchange for money. The mobility sharing market is experiencing high growth due to increasing digitization, and the rising cost of vehicle ownership. The mobility sharing market is expected to witness high growth in APAC due to increasing adoption of mobile phones and high population.

The mobility sharing market is highly influenced by driving factors such as increasing traffic congestion, high fuel prices and low per capita income in the developing regions. However, the lack of standardization of transportation policies across various regions might hinder the growth of mobility sharing market.

Top Key Players of this Report

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Avis Budget Group, Inc. Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd. BlaBlaCar Europcar Gett Lyft, Inc. Taxify OÜ The Hertz Corporation Uber Technologies Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Mobility Sharing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the mobility sharing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of mobility sharing market with detailed market segmentation by type, vehicle type, business model, autonomy model, power source and geography. The global mobility sharing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mobility sharing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Mobility sharing market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global mobility sharing market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, business model, autonomy model, power source. Based type, the market is segmented as ride sharing, vehicle rental, ride sourcing, and private. On the basis of the vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger cars, LCVS, buses and coaches, micro mobility. On the basis of business model, the market is divided into P2P, B2B, B2C. On the basis of autonomy model the market is segmented as manual, semi-autonomous, and autonomous. Based on power source the market is segmented as fuel powered, hybrid electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and battery electric vehicle.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global mobility sharing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The mobility sharing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting mobility sharing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Mobility sharing market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MOBILITY SHARING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. MOBILITY SHARING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. MOBILITY SHARING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. MOBILITY SHARING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. MOBILITY SHARING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE

9. MOBILITY SHARING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BUSINESS MODEL

10. MOBILITY SHARING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – AUTONOMY MODEL

