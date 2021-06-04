Monogenetic Disorders testing Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025

According to Mendel’s Laws, the monogenetic disorders are inherited because of a single defective gene on the autosomes. The monogenic disorders are caused by single mutated gene which can be present on single or both chromosomes. Females and males are equally affected by this disorder due to the conditions on the autosomes. Some of the tests are available for the mainstream of the common monogenic disorders such as Cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, SCID, Tay-sachs disease, polycystic kidney disorder, Gaucher’s disease, Huntington’s disease, neurofibromatosis, thalassaemia and familial hypercholesterolemia. There are several test performed to treat with the monogenic disorders such as diagnostic testing, carrier testing, predictive & pre-symptomatic testing, prenatal testing and new-born screening. The Carrier testing consists a type of genetic testing that is used to determine a carrier person for monogenic disorders. Predictive testing which is also known as pre-symptomatic testing is performed to detect the gene associated mutations with disorders that appear after birth and often later in life. Prenatal testing is performed during the pregnancy to detect the problems that could affect the child. New born screening testing is performed by a simple blood test to detect the certain conditions that can eventually cause problems.

The global monogenetic disorders testing market is driven by rising awareness of genetic disorders among the population. The advanced technological platforms and improved genomic tools make the monogenetic disorders testing market feasible. The monogenetic disorders testing market is driven by the unique opportunity and the focused issues stress that need for more research on monogenic disorder tests and. Increasing prevalence of monogenic disorders throughout the globe will also boost the growth of the monogenetic disorders testing market. Lack of skilled professionals, and lack of knowledge act as a restraint to the market.

The monogenetic disorders testing market is classified by the test type, disorder type and end user.

Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market segmented, by Test Type-

Carrier Testing

Diagnostic Testing

New-born Screening

Predictive & Pre-Symptomatic Testing

Prenatal Testing

Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market segmented, by Disorder Type-

Cystic fibrosis

Sickle Cell Anemia

Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID)

Tay-sachs Disorder

Polycystic Kidney Disorder

Gaucher’s Disease

Huntington’s Disease

Neurofibromatosis

Thalassaemia

Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market segmented, by End User-

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

The monogenetic disorders testing market is classified by test type, disorder type and end user. The global monogenic disorder testing market is segmented by test type including carrier testing, diagnostic testing, new-born screening, predictive & pre-symptomatic testing and prenatal testing. In terms of disorder the global monogenetic disorders testing market is segmented into cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), Tay-sachs disorder, polycystic kidney disorder, gaucher's disease, huntington's disease, neurofibromatosis, thalassaemia and familial hypercholesterolemia. By end user, the global monogenetic disorders testing market is classified into hospitals, specialized clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals are expected to gain the maximum value share over the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the global monogenetic disorders testing market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America clearly dominates the global monogenetic disorders testing market due to high degree of intelligence and awareness regarding to the monogenic disorders testing procedures. The companies are focused on introducing the procedures with innovative technology, Europe is expected to hold the second large market followed by Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players across the value chain of global monogenetic disorders testing market are Celera Group, Abbott, ELITechGroup, Quest Diagnostics, AutoGenomics, PerkinElmer Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Applied Biosystems Inc., and Transgenomic Inc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market Segments

Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Global drying & storage cabinet Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

