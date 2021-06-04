Multiscreen Content Discovery Engines Market Estimated to Flourish by – 2021: Top Key Players Rovi Inc., Contentwise, Viacess Orca

Multi-screen content discovery engine is an implemented software platform for end-users to browse for television content online. Multi screen discovery platforms are growing in importance with the increasing trends such as video on demand (VOD), video on internet (VOI), social TV and smart TV among others, which are enhancing the need for end-user engagement. To outperform competitors service providers are emphasizing on providing differentiated immersive TV experiences to their end-users by providing personalized services, which results in increased adoption of multi-screen content discovery engines. It helps in tracking how end-users are using services provided by service providers and also helps in measuring performance of service provider’s marking campaigns in real time.

The multi-screen content discovery engines market can be segmented into major types into application and platform. The application segment consists of televisions, tablets, personal computers, internet and smart phones, while the platform segment includes IPTV, OTT, and CATV. The market can also be segment in geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW (Rest of the World).

There is a significant increase in the multi screen content discovery engines market because it drives traffic to a particular site and provide relevant content to the end-users.

The key drivers of this market proliferation of smart-phones, increasing demand for web enabled devices, increasing consumption of online media content and personalized recommendations for end-users, which are biggest revenue generator for the market. The major restraint to this market is time consuming and increasing complexity.

Some of the key players in the embedded system market are Rovi Inc., Contentwise, Viacess Orca, Cognik and Nscreen.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



