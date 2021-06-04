Nephroscopes Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2017 – 2025

Nephroscope is a fiber optic instrument used in examination and visualization of the kidney through an inserted tube. Nephroscope contains three channels mainly for fiber optic light, telescope and irrigation. Nephroscopy is a non-surgical way of examining the inside of the kidneys and treating certain conditions in the upper urinary tract. Nephroscopy is a non-invasive and safe procedure that reduces the need for traditional surgery. In addition, it can also prevent the need for future surgeries for kidney stones and other problems. Nephroscope instruments has a narrow width which ensures comfort and provides superior image quality with optimized working condition. A nephroscope basically uses an ultrasound or a laser probe to break the large kidney stones. These pieces of stones are suctioned out with the scope. Nephroscope is used for laparoscopic bile duct examination, mainly for large impacted stones. Lithotripters and rigid graspers are introduced through the nephroscope for the fragmentation and removal of the calculi. Moreover, there are mainly two types of nephroscope instruments such as rigid nephroscope and flexible nephroscope, which are commonly used during the surgeries. But in case of complex stone diseases, combination of flexible and rigid nephroscope is used. Rigid nephroscopes are used to fragment and clear the stones by an ultrasonic system or by pneumatic lithotripsy. Nephroscopy is not routinely performed as a diagnostic procedure. However, the combination of flexible and rigid nephroscopy techniques can be used to treat the stone diseases, upper tract transitional cell carcinoma, ureteropelvic junction obstruction and calyceal diverticula.

The nephrocsopes market is expected to grow in the forecast period due to its increasing demand in the nephroscopy surgeries. New developments in video technology has allowed the global nephroscopes market to increase. The easy accessibility of the nephroscope instrument and wide range of application in surgical procedures are the other factors that drive the global market of nephroscopes. Although nephroscope instrument are capable of accessing the most difficult areas, but because the instruments are fragile they requires major repair after an average of 6-15 uses. The common reasons for repair are damaged working channel, broken fiber optic fibers and loss of deflection. Presently the cost of maintenance and durability are the major restraints for the global nephroscopes market.

The global nephroscopes market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, energy probe, end user and geography.

On the basis of product, the global nephroscopes market is segmented as:

Rigid Nephroscope

Flexible Nephroscope

On the basis of indication, the global nephroscopes market is segmented as:

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

On the basis of end user, the global nephroscopes market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Others

On the basis of energy probe, the global nephroscopes market is segmented as:

Ultrasonic energy probe

Electrohydraulic energy probe

The global nephroscope market on the basis of product type is segmented as rigid nephroscope and flexible nephroscope. Flexible nephroscope dominates the nephroscope market globally because it avoids the need for an additional access. Rigid nephroscope also hold a small portion of nephroscopes market as they are more durable because of their outer metal casing. On the basis of indication, the global nephroscopes market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic. On the bases of energy probe, the market is segmented into ultrasound energy probe and electrohydraulic energy probe. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers ad others.

On the basis of geography, global nephroscopes market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is projected to hold the largest shares in the global nephroscopes market primarily due to the growing incidence of kidney surgeries and innovations in diagnostic and therapeutic techniques. North America is the next leading market with the availability of innovative techniques, reimbursement scenario and skilled professionals. Asia pacific nephroscopes market is anticipated to witness prominent growth during the forecast period owing to increased healthcare expenditure.

Some of the key players present in global nephroscpes market are SCHÖLLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH, Maxerendoscopy, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf Company, MEDITECH, Hangzhou Nanyu Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. HealthWare, Blazejewski MEDI-TECH etc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Nephroscopes Market Segments

Nephroscopes Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Nephroscopes Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Nephroscopes Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Nephroscopes Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: