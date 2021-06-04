New Strategic Report on Serverless Architecture Market Outlook to 2025 with Top Key Players like Alibaba Group, CA Technologies, Google, IBM Corporation, Joyent, Microsoft

The Serverless Architecture Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to advantages such as reduced operational costs and process agility coupled with the emergence of cloud-based technologies. Moreover, the ease of deployment, execution, management and various other benefits are likely to fuel the growth of the serverless architecture market. However, the market is negatively influenced by the architectural and operational complexities, along with security and compliance issues. Nonetheless, the ongoing trend of IIoT coupled with rising adoption of cloud-based applications offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the serverless architecture market and the key players involved during the forecast period.

The serverless architecture, also known as FaaS (Function as a Service) or serverless computing, eliminates the need for server software and hardware management by the developer. It is a software design pattern wherein applications are hosted by third-party providers. These applications run on servers, but one does not need to own, maintain and manage those servers. This cloud computing execution model enables users to focus on ideas and application without worrying about the infrastructure.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, Alibaba Group, CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.), Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Joyent, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Inc., Syncano, TIBCO Software Inc.

The report aims to provide an overview of Serverless Architecture market with detailed market segmentation by offering, end-user, and geography. The global Serverless Architecture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Serverless Architecture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Serverless Architecture market.

The global serverless architecture market is segmented on the basis of service type, organization size and industry vertical. Based on service type, the market is segmented as automation and integration, API management, security, monitoring, maintenance & support, training & consulting and others. On the basis of the organisation size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, media & entertainment, government & public sector and others.

Market drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been evaluated to explain the anticipated nature of investments and their impact on the Global Serverless Architecture Market in terms of future prospects. Recent developments in terms of technological advancements have been described along with an in-depth analysis of their future plans. The Global Serverless Architecture Market report also depicts market shares of these global and regional players to provide recommendations to our clients so as to give a broad view of the potential opportunities these players bring into the industry.

Operational and functional aspects of the global Serverless Architecture market are provided in the report, which is responsible for driving the market. The increasing popularity and rising requirements of the market sector are and will drive market growth. The global market has been elaborated by considering the impact of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis. This insightful research study serves as the best guide to various investors, business owners, decision makers, and policymakers.

