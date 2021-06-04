Next-generation Firewall Market Status, Revenue, Growth Rate, Future Analysis with 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Next-generation Firewall Market by Component (Solution and Services), Type (Hardware, Virtual, and Cloud-based), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), and Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Next-generation Firewall Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

A next-generation firewall (NGFW) is a network security solution, which includes additional features beyond traditional firewalls such as application awareness & control, cloud-delivered threat intelligence, and integrated intrusion prevention. NGFWs possess capabilities to block the entry of malware into a network and are considered better equipped to tackle advanced persistent threats (APTs). In addition, these firewalls are considered as a low-cost option for organizations focusing on their basic security, as this technology incorporates antiviruses and other security applications into a single solution.



Increase in sophisticated cyberattacks, growth in IoT-based complex threat landscape, implementation of stringent government regulations toward data safety & security, and significant adoption of next-generation firewalls are some major factors, which drive the growth of the global next-generation firewall market. However, lack of cyber security skilled professionals and performance issues in cloud protection are expected to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in cyber security spending and emergence of firewall as a service are expected to present major opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global next-generation firewall market is segmented based on component, type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. Depending on type, the market is divided into hardware, virtual, and cloud. On the basis of organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. By industry vertical, it is classified into aerospace & defense, BFSI, public sector, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market, including Barracuda Networks, Check Point, Cisco, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, SonicWall, and Sophos. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global next-generation firewall market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global next-generation firewall market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY Component

– Solution

– Services

By Type

– Hardware

– Virtual

– Cloud-based



By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– SMEs

By Industry Vertical

– Aerospace & Defense

– BFSI

– Public Sector

– Retail

– Healthcare

– IT & Telecom

– Energy & Utilities

– Manufacturing

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Barracuda Networks

– Check Point

– Cisco

– Forcepoint

– Fortinet

– Huawei

– Juniper Networks

– Palo Alto Networks

– SonicWall

– Sophos

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FORCES SHAPING NEXT-GENERATION FIREWALL MARKET

3.2.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.2.3. Moderate-to-high threat of substitutes

3.2.4. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.2.5. High competitive rivalry

3.3. CASE STUDIES

3.3.1. Privalia

3.3.2. U.S. Federal Government

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in sophisticated cyberattacks

3.4.1.2. Development in IoT-based complex threat landscape

3.4.1.3. Enforcement of stringent government regulations for data safety and security

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Lack of skilled professionals

3.4.2.2. Performance issues associated with cloud protection

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Rise in cyber security spending

3.4.3.2. Emergence of firewall as a service

CHAPTER 4: NEXT-GENERATION FIREWALL MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SOLUTION

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. SERVICE

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: NEXT-GENERATION FIREWALL MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. HARDWARE

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. VIRTUAL

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. CLOUD BASED

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: NEXT-GENERATION FIREWALL MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. LARGE ENTERPRISES

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. SMES

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: NEXT-GENERATION FIREWALL MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. BFSI

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. ENERGY & UTILITIES

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. PUBLIC SECTOR

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country

7.6. HEALTHCARE

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis, by country

7.7. IT & TELECOM

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue…



