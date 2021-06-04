Packaged Coconut Water Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Packaged Coconut Water Market – By Product (Flavored, Un-flavored) By Type (Organic, In-organic) By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Others) By Packaging Type (Plastic Bottle, Tetra Pack, Can, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Packaged Coconut Water market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global packaged coconut water market is forecasted to thrive at an XX.X% CAGR to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023. Coconut water has been being appreciated worldwide owing to its million health benefits. The coconut water has been approved as a remarkable nutrition drink but access to natural coconut water was not easy for every consumer. Packaged coconut water is witnessing a great demand across every region. In the regional market, North America packaged coconut water market is anticipated to capture the largest market share in packaged coconut water market over the upcoming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of packaged coconut water market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product

– Flavored

– Un-flavored

By Type

– Organic

– In-organic

By Distribution Channel

– Hypermarkets

– Supermarkets

– Convenience Stores

– Specialty Stores

– Others

By Packaging Type

– Plastic Bottle

– Tetra Pack

– Can

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Coca-Cola Company

– Vita Coco

– PepsiCo, Inc.

– Harmless Harvest

– Amy & Brian

– Blue Monkey

– Obrigado

– Taste Nirvana

– ZICO

– O.N.E World Enterprises, LLC

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Packaged Coconut Water Market

3. Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Packaged Coconut Water Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

10.4. Flavored Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Un-flavored Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

11.4. Organic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. In-organic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4. Hypermarkets Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Supermarkets Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6. Convenience Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.7. Specialty Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Segmentation Analysis, By Packaging Type

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Packaging Type

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Packaging Type

13.4. Plastic Bottle Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Tetra Pack Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6. Can Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14. Geographical Analysis

