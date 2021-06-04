Parking Management Market Emerging Trends 2027- Indigo Parking Service, APCOA, Flowbird Group, Parkmobile, TIBA Parking, Smart Parking Limited, T2 Systems, Swarco, Passport

The global parking management market was valued at US$ 37.6 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 58.5 billion by 2027 and estimated to witness a moderate CAGR growth rate of 4.8% from 2019 to 2027.

The parking management market is poised to flourish in the coming years because several developing country governments are attracting foreign direct investments (FDI) to optimize traffic congestion and enhance parking operations. Additionally, the smart city initiatives in the developing countries are also gaining speed, which is also expected to catalyze the demand for technologically advanced and intelligent parking management solutions. Moreover, the increasing commercialization and urbanization in the developing countries coupled with increasing vehicles on the road are expected to accentuate the demands for various on-street and off-street parking management solutions. Furthermore, the reduction in the cost of technology and services by the solution service providers is foreseen to stimulate the adoption growth of parking management market in several developed countries as well as developing countries worldwide.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Flowbird Group

2. Indigo Parking Service

3. ParkMobile

4. Passport Inc.

5. Siemens AG

6. Smart Parking Ltd.

7. Streetline

8. Swarco

9. T2 Systems

10. Tiba Parking

The rising trend of commercialization and industrialization across the globe has led to steep growth in the off-street parking in the current scenario. Additionally, the residential sector also drives the off-street parking segment significantly. Off street parking includes indoor as well as outdoor parking spaces. Another major factor influencing the growth of off-street parking in the developed countries and few financially emerging countries is the rapid growth of smart cities. The rising smart city initiatives are driving the deployment of sensors and related technologies for various applications which includes parking. Owing to this, several parking management technology developers as well as numerous parking management service providers are developing and offering advanced technologies to facilitate the municipalities and private spaces to optimize unutilized and unorganized parking areas. Currently, the off-street parking accounted for more than two-fifths of the global parking management market in 2017, and the same is estimated to continue dominating the market in the developed countries as well as developing countries in the coming years. The off-street parking management is foreseen to witness upswing due to the changing consumer and behavior towards smart technologies in the developed countries and few developing countries worldwide.

The parking management industry is experiencing a significant rise in a number of companies including technology developers, integrators, and service providers among others. On the other hand, commercialization, industrialization, and residential sector are also booming in both developed as well as financially developing countries across the globe. This has led the property owners to lease out their parking spaces to different parking management companies with an objective to utilize the maximum section of the parking spaces. This practice is referred to as the managed services in the parking management market. The market for managed services is exponentially increasing attributing to the fact that, the property owners are increasingly becoming conscious of haphazard and unorganized parking leading to various issues. Companies operating in the field of managed services in parking management offers end to end solutions related to on-street parking and off-street parking, which is increasing the interest among the property owners to opt for managed services. These companies payout a portion of their generated revenue to the property owners or a fixed amount as per the contracts. Some of the managed services companies in global parking management market include SP Plus Corporation and Interparking SA among others. The parking management market is estimated to witness a moderate CAGR growth rate of 4.8% from 2019 to 2027.

