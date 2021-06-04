Peritoneal Dialysis Market To Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2018-2027: Cook, Medtronic, Poly Medicure Limited, Newsol Technologies, Utah Medical Products, Renax Biomedical Technology, Medionics, Baxter, NIPRO

The peritoneal dialysis market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, growing incidences of kidney failure, rise in prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and increasing advancement in technology. However, the increasing demand for home dialysis treatment and is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the peritoneal dialysis market.

Peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a treatment for kidney failure that uses the lining the abdomen to clean the blood inside the body. The process is used a solution named dialysate to filter the blood. The process of draining and refilling with fresh dialysate is called an exchange. The exchange process usually takes between 30 to 40 minutes to drain and refiling.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global peritoneal dialysis market based on product, type, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall peritoneal dialysis market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The List of Companies

1. Cook

2. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

3. Medtronic

4. Poly Medicure Limited

5. Newsol Technologies Inc.

6. Utah Medical Products, Inc.

7. Renax Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd.

8. Medionics

9. Baxter

10. NIPRO

North America accounted for the largest market share of peritoneal dialysis market, owing to the factors such as, high expenditure on healthcare and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of renal disease, rising geriatric population and rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

