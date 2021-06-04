Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Permanent Magnet Motor Market 2019-2024 | Industry Overview, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Forecast

The “Permanent Magnet Motor Market” research report provides a complete study about Permanent Magnet Motor industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Permanent Magnet Motor market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

  • A permanent magnet motor is a type of brushless electric motor that uses permanent magnets rather than winding in the field. Permanent magnet motors are more efficient than traditional induction motors or motors with field windings, for certain high-efficiency applications, such as electric vehicles.

  • The global permanent magnet motor market was valued at USD 31.03 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 52.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Permanent magnet motors have seen a significant rise in their adoption over the years, due to their high efficiency and throughput. This trend is expected to follow over the coming years, owing to product differentiation and innovations supported by market incumbents.
  • Due to lack of direct contact between stator and rotor, PMM has been identified to provide higher efficiency and speed, in comparison to conventional ACIM. Due to this, it is now being deployed in various end-user industries and by multiple companies, worldwide. Lower operating temperatures of PMM also reduce wear and tear, and minimize maintenance requirements, making it a suitable replacement for conventional motors. PMM motors have been integrated into different industries for years, owing to their extended bearing and insulation life, robust construction, and to enable a trouble-free operation in harsh environments.
  • The earth metals used in PMM are rare-earth magnets, like neodymium and samarium-cobalt magnets. These metals are considered to be incredibly strong with magnetic fields exceeding 1.4 tesla, when compared to 0.5 to 1.0 tesla for ferrite or ceramic magnets. Although, these rare-earth metals find applications in different products, the overall availability of rare-earth metals has been limited, due to their distinct geochemical properties.

  • Rockwell Automation
  • Siemens AG
  • Franklin Electric Company Inc.
  • Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
  • Baldor Electric Company Inc.
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Ametek Inc.
  • Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd
  • Autotrol Corporation
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Emerson Industrial Automation
  • Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA
  • Aerotech Corporation
  • Crouzet Automatismes SAS
  • Buhler Motors GmbH
  • ABB Limited
  • Nider Corporation

    Permanent Magnet Motor Market Historic Data (2014-2018):

    • Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Outlook, and Status.
    • Competitive Landscape: Development Trends, By Major Key Manufacturers.
    • Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Size and Share, Current Market Situation Analysis.
    • Segmentation Analysis: By Types & Applications, By key Drivers, By Regions/ Geography.
    • Sales Revenue: Growth Rate, Market Share, Current Industry Analysis, Cost and Price Analysis.

    Permanent Magnet Motor Market Forecast (2019-2024):

    • Market Size Forecast: By Applications/End Users, Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Geographical Area.
    • Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Business Growth, Product Sales Price.

    Reason to Buy Permanent Magnet Motor Market Report:

    • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market.
    • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
    • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Permanent Magnet Motor , thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
    • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
    • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
    • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

