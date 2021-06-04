Pink Plume Poppy Extract Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by

Pink Plume Poppy is a plant which belongs to the genus of macleaya and belong to the family papaveraceae. Its botanical name is macleaya cordata is commonly found in the native parts of Asia Pacific which includes Japan and China. It is commonly known as five-seeded plume-poppy and it’s been used as a source of vitamin and minerals. Pink plume extract contains chelerythrine and sanguinaine, which have insecticidal and fungicidal activities Pink plume poppy extract is often given to the person suffering from common cold or low platelet content. Pink plume poppy extract is also very beneficial to tackle low glucose level, and fungal and bacterial infection. The extract of pink plume poppy is used as a veterinary drug, feed additive, disinfectant etc. Pink plume poppy extract contains flavonoid and research has shown that pink plume poppy extract can also be used as a pesticide.

Market Segmentation:

Pink plume poppy extract is segment on the basis of application, form and region. On the basis of application market is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Among all these segment application in pharmaceuticals is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period. The growing demand of pink plume poppy extract is also impacted by the increasing trend where companies are focused upon reformulating the ingredient’s content in food to ascertain its health benefits. Moreover, factors such as growing popularity of natural pesticides is expected to contribute significantly to the prominence of pink plume poppy extract market. On the basis of form the market is segmented into powder form and liquid (oil) form. Pink plume poppy extract has special properties which provide various health benefits such as anti-fungal properties, anti-bacterial properties and has the ability to control Rhizobia activity.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of pink plume poppy extract is divided into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA. Among these segment Asia Pacific is expected to hold relatively higher share, as it is the largest producer and consumer of pink plume poppy extract. In Asia Pacific and Japan region the countries like China and Japan are generating the major revenue. Companies in the pink plume poppy extract market focus upon taking maximum advantage of the opportunities posed by emerging economies like India and China to strengthen their geographical presence and expand their revenue base. In terms of revenue Japan is expected to be the second prominent contributor in the pink plume poppy extract market. Europe is projected to expand at relatively higher CAGR rate compared to other regions.

Market Drivers:

The rise in demand for natural pesticide is expected to drive the growth of global pink plume poppy extract market. Pink plume poppy extract is not only a rich source of flavonoid but it also exhibits some special properties such as anti-bacterial property, insecticidal property and also acts as a natural source of disinfectant. All though the mode of action of pink plume poppy extract has not been confirmed, but it is known to induce SAR (systemic acquired resistance) by collection of endogenous phenolic substances to treat infected plants. These versatile properties of pink plume poppy extract is attracting the pharmaceutical segment to a significant extent and is anticipated to drive the pink plume poppy extract market in the forecast period.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in pink plume poppy extract market are Hunan Sunshine Bio-tech Inc., Xi’an Biof Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Herbary Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Hunan NutraMax Inc, Xi’an Nate Biological Co. Ltd., Xi’an Victory Biochemical Technology Co.Ltd., Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering Co.,Ltd, Huakang Biotechnology, and Greenatura among others.