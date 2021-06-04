Plastic Compounding Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Plastic Compounding Market Forecast by Polymer Type (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyurethane (PU), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), and Other Polymers) and End Use (Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Medical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Plastic Compounding Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global plastic compounding market was valued at $ 565,416.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 932,330.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026. Plastic compounding consists of a process in which plastic formulations is prepared by mixing and blending polymers and additives in a molten state. These blends are mostly copolymers such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, with additives that include antioxidants, UV-stabilizers and other value adding agents. Rapid industrialization as well as urbanization have increased the disposable income of individuals. The demand for automobiles is on the rise owing to growth in disposable income. Due to light weight property of plastic compounds, its usage in production of light weight vehicles is increasing. In order to increase the fuel efficiency and lower the carbon emission of the vehicle, plastic compounding is significantly applied in automobile application.

However, factors such as rise in pricing of plastic compounds due to fluctuating petrochemical and crude oil prices, are expected to hamper the growth of the global plastic compounding market. Nevertheless, ongoing development in catalyst technologies is projected to increase the performance, customization and yield of polyethylene resins, which is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the plastic compounding market.

The plastic compounding market is segmented based on polymer type, end use, and region. Depending on polymer type, the market is classified into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS) and expanded polystyrene (EPS), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyurethane (PU), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), and other polymers. Based on end use, it is segregated into automotive, building & construction, medical, packaging, electrical & electronics, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The major players operating in the plastic compounding industry include Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Covestro AG, DowDuPont Inc., Kingfa Sci. and Tech. Co., Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Polyone Corporation, SABIC and Solvay. Other players operating in this market include Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc., Coperion GmbH, Adell Plastics, Inc, Sojitz Corporation, and Polyvisions Inc. These major players are adopting different strategies such as acquisition, business expansion, and collaboration to stay competitive in the global market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Polymer Type

– Polypropylene (PP)

– Polyethylene (PE)

– Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

– Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

– Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

– Polyurethane (PU)

– Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

– Others



By Application

– Automotive

– Building and construction

– Aerospace

– Packaging

– Electrical and electronics

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– South Korea

– India

– Malaysia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.1.1. Parent Market Overview

3.2. Key Forces Shaping PLASTIC COMPOUNDING Market

3.2.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.2.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.2.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.2.5. Low bargaining power of buyers

3.3. Pricing Analysis

3.3.1. Pricing Analysis By Region, 2018 & 2026

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Impact of government regulations on global plastic compounding market

3.6. Patent Analysis

3.6.1. By Region (2012-2018)

3.7. Case Studies

3.7.1. Case Study 01

3.7.2. Case Study 02

3.8. Market dynamics

3.8.1. Drivers

3.8.1.1. Surge in production of light weight automobiles

3.8.1.2. Surge in infrastructure development

3.8.2. Restraints

3.8.2.1. Increase in prices of plastic compounds

3.8.2.2. Harmful impact of VOCs present in the coating

3.8.3. Opportunities

3.8.3.1. Advancement in filler material technology

CHAPTER 4: PLASTIC COMPOUNDING MARKET, BY POLYMER TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Polypropylene

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Polyethylene

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Polyvinyl Chloride

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Polystyrene & Expanded Polystyrene

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. Polyethylene Terephthalate

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

4.7. Polyurethane

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis by country

4.8. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.8.3. Market analysis by country

4.9. Other Polymers

4.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.9.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: PLASTIC COMPOUNDING MARKET, BY END USE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Packaging

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Building & Construction

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Automotive

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. Electrical & Electronics

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

5.7. Medical

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis by country

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: PLASTIC COMPOUNDING MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by polymer type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by end use

6.2.4. Market share analysis, by country

6.2.5. U.S.

6.2.5.1 Socio-Economic & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.2.5.2 Market size and forecast, by resin type

6.2.5.3 Market size and forecast, by end use

6.2.6. Canada

6.2.6.1 Socio-Economic & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.2.6.2 Market size and forecast, by polymer type

6.2.6.3 Market size and forecast, by end use

6.2.7. Mexico

6.2.7.1. Socio-Economic & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.2.7.2 Market size and forecast, by polymer type

6.2.7.3 Market size and forecast, by end use

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by polymer type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by end use

6.3.4. Market share analysis, by country

6.3.5. Germany

6.3.5.1 Socio-Economic & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by resin type

6.3.5.3 Market size and forecast, by end use

6.3.6. France

6.3.6.1 Socio-Economic & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by polymer type

6.3.6.3 Market size and forecast, by end use

6.3.7. Italy

6.3.7.1 Socio-Economic & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.3.7.2 Market size and forecast, by polymer type

6.3.7.3 Market size and forecast, by end use

6.3.8. SPAIN

6.3.8.1. Socio-Economic & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by resin type

6.3.8.3. Market size and forecast, by end use

Continue…



