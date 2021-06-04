Pneumonia Vaccine Market was valued at $7,083 million in 2017

A fresh report titled “Pneumonia Vaccine Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Pneumonia Vaccine Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global pneumonia vaccines market was valued at $7,083 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $10,215 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2025.

Pneumonia is a lung infection that occurs in one or both the lungs caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi; however, bacterial pneumonia is the most common form occurring in adults.

Pneumonia results in inflammation in the air sacs (known as alveoli) of the lungs, which results in filling the alveoli with fluid (pus cells), thus causing breathing problems. Pneumococcal disease is common in young children, but older adults are at greatest risk of serious pneumococcal infections and even death.

Thus, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends administration of two pneumococcal vaccines, PCV13 and PPSV23. The key factors that drive the growth of the global pneumonia vaccine market include increase in prevalence of pneumonia across the globe, rise in government focus on immunization programs for pneumonia, and introduction of novel pneumococcal vaccines such as PCV10. However, longer timelines required for pneumonia vaccine production and high cost associated with the development of such vaccines restrain the market growth. Moreover, development of protein-based combination pneumococcal vaccines is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of this market.

The global pneumonia vaccine market is segmented based on type, product, distribution channel, sector, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) and pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPV). Products covered in the study include Synflorix, Prevnar 13, PPSV- 23, PCV 13-PIPELINE, V114-MERCK, PCV-20-PFIZER, and PCV-10-SII. Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into distribution partner companies, non-governmental organizations (NGO), and government authorities. Based on sector, the market is bifurcated into public and private. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– Analysis by type helps understand the various types of pneumonia vaccines used by healthcare providers.

– Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vaccine Type

– Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

– Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine

By Product Type

– Prevnar 13

– Synflorix

– Pneumovax 23

By Sector

– Public

– Private

By distribution channel

– Distribution Partner Companies

– Non-governmental Organizations (NGO)

– Government Authorities

By Country

– North America

– Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT (VACCINE PROVIDERS)

– Glaxosmithkline plc.

– LG Chem Ltd.

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– Panacea Biotec Limited

– Pfizer Inc.

– Pnuvax Incorporated

– Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

– Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. (Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Corporation Limited)

– SK Bioscience

– Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies, 2016–2018

3.2.3. Top strategies:

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers

3.4. Market share analysis, 2018

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge in prevalence of pneumonia across the globe

3.5.1.2. Rise in government focus on immunization programs for pneumonia

3.5.1.3. Increase in focus for novel pneumococcal vaccines

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Longer timelines required for pneumonia vaccine production

3.5.2.2. High cost associated with development of such vaccines

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Development of protein-based combination pneumococcal vaccines

CHAPTER 4: PNEUMONIA VACCINES MARKET, BY VACCINE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV/PPV)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

Continue…

