Polyimide Varnish Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

About Polyimide Varnish

Polyimide varnish is a solution having a polyimide and/or a polyimide precursor dissolved in an organic solvent and which is useful for forming a polyimide coating film on a substrate by coating the solution on the substrate followed by heat treatment, wherein from 5 wt% to 60 wt% of the organic solvent is a lactic acid derivative of the formula R1-O-[(CH3)CH]- COOR2 wherein each of R1 and R2 which are independent of each other, is hydrogen, a Chemical & Material-5 alkyl group or a Chemical & Material-5 alkenyl group.

Polyimide Varnish Market Key Players:

UBE

IST

ELANTAS

Picomax

Suzhou Jufeng Electrical Insulating System

Danyang Sida Chemical

Shanghai Tonghao induatrial Trade

Global Polyimide Varnish market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Polyimide Varnish has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Polyimide Varnish in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Polyimide Varnish Market Types:

Normal Heat Resistant Type

High Heat Resistant Type Polyimide Varnish Market Applications:

Wire Coating

Aerospace and Defense

OLED/LCD Display

First, in terms of production, the polyimide varnish was 783 MT in 2017. And it is anticipated to reach 1075 MT by 2024.

Second, polyimide varnish has a high concentration. The top four companies account for more than 76.37 % of market share. UBE, IST, ELANTAS and Suzhou Jufeng Electrical Insulating System are the tycoons of polyimide varnish. UBE is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 25.6% in 2017.

Third, in terms of application, polyimide varnish is a kind of coats. Polyimide varnish has a very wide range of uses. The major applications of polyimide varnish are Wire Coating, Aerospace and Defense and OLED/LCD Display. Aerospace and Defense accounted for the largest market with about 47% of the global consumption for polyimide varnish in 2017.

Forth, the global average price of polyimide varnish is in the increasing trend, from 2016-2018. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

Fifth, at present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the electrical insulating varnish industry is generally at a more advanced level in developed countries, such as Japan, USA, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese electrical insulating varnish production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. In summary, we tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future.

The worldwide market for Polyimide Varnish is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 21 million US$ in 2024, from 15 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.