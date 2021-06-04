Population Health Management Market 2019 to Expand at a CAGR of 21.7% by 2023: Top-most Competitor Analysis Covering Market Demand, Market Share, Complete Industry Overview

“Population Health Management Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Population Health Management Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

Top-Listed Players in Population Health Management Market Research Report 2019-2023:

Population Health Management market reports provide a comprehensive overview of the worldwide market size and share. Population Health Management market data reports also provide a 5-year historical, forecast for the sector, and include data on social-economic data of global.

Overview of Population Health Management Market Report:

The Population Health Management Market has is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7%, during the forecast period(2018-2023). North America accounts for the largest geographical market, and is expected to show a tremendous growth in the future.

The Need to Build a Single Platform for Patient’s Record and Management

Many healthcare providers have been working on programs to improve the health of the people at risk. Hence, technology plays an immense role in analyzing the health of the. Some of the software developed to track the patient-data are IntelliChart, ClientTrack, OnBase, Allscripts Care Management, etc. With these solutions, patients’ clinical data will be available, as they move throughout the care continuum, with no information being lost during each care transition. Hence, by utilizing these solutions, hospitals and patients can easily access the health records. Also, hospitals can improve their productivity, remove redundancy, and increase the patient-data safety. Therefore, the need of the population health management is a major driving factor for the growth in the market.

The other factors include, the growing chronic disease population requires long period of surveillance, increasing support and investment from public and private organizations, and favorable government policies.

Need of Multi-Disciplinary Team for Effective Implementation

The population health management solutions are a bit complex, as they are comprehensive databases and can’t be limited to a specific function. The effective implementation of such solutions needs the help of every department and receiving a positive response from every department is not easy. In case a response is obtained, it takes lot of effort and time. This has limited the adoption of EHR/EMR solutions in the developed countries. In the developing regions, the EHR/EMR adoption is also limited as, professionals are not willing to switch to the new technologies. Due to this, people are limitedly implementing the use, which is declining the market.

Reimbursement issue is also a restraining factor for the growth of the market.

North America Dominates the Market

Geographically, North America has been accounted for the largest share of the population health management market in terms of revenue in 2016. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to expand in the future, due to the growing medical tourism and the rapidly expanding healthcare industry in China and India.

