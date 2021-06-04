Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market is Boost at a CAGR 5.2% Forecast by 2026

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market by Type (Off-premise and On-premise), Application (Orthopedic Surgery [General Orthopedic Surgery, Deformity Correction, Fracture Management, and Joint Reconstruction], Neurosurgery, Dental & Orthodontics Application, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Rehabilitation Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Surgical preoperative planning software is a specialized form of software that manages different surgeries such as neurology and orthopedic surgeries. Different modalities such as neurology, dental & orthopedic surgeries, including joint, reconstruction, and deformity correction can be planned accordingly with the aid of this software. In addition, it creates digitally accurate data that can be easily analyzed by the surgeon prior to surgery, which further increases the success rates associated with surgeries. The global preoperative surgical planning software market was valued at $84.09 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $126.81 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The global preoperative surgical planning software market is anticipated to grow at a steady phase throughout the forecast period. Some of the key factors that drive the growth of this market include technological advancements associated with preoperative surgical planning software, increase in cases of orthopedic surgeries, and surge in global geriatric population. However, stringent regulatory scenario toward preoperative surgical planning software and lack of awareness about preoperative surgeries in developing economies restrict the market growth. Conversely, the untapped potential of emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players operating in the preoperative surgical planning software market.

The global surgical preoperative planning software market is classified on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the surgical preoperative planning software market is segmented into on-premise software and off-premise software. The applications covered in the study include orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, dental & orthodontics, and others. The orthopedic surgery segment is further divided into general orthopedic surgery, deformity correction, fracture management, and joint reconstruction. Depending on end user, this market is categorized into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and rehabilitation centers. Region wise, it is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– Preoperative surgical planning software market forecast is based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

– In-depth preoperative surgical planning software market analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and the strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Off-premise

– On-premise

By Application

– Orthopedic Surgery

– – – General Orthopedic Surgery

– – – Deformity Correction

– – – Fracture Management

– – – Joint Reconstruction

– Neurosurgery

– Dental & Orthodontics Application

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals

– Orthopedic Clinics

– Rehabilitation Centers

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

– WishBone Medical, Inc.

– Stryker Corporation (Scopis)

– EchoPixel, Inc.

– Intrasense

– Brainlab AG

– GE Healthcare

– Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Canon Inc.

– Hologic, Inc.

– Hitachi, Ltd.

– Agfa-Gevaert Group

– Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

– Medtronic Plc

– MeVis Medical Solutions AG

– Carestream Health

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Market share analysis

3.2.3. CPT codes and reimbursement

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Rise in prevalence of orthopedic diseases

3.3.1.2. Surge in global geriatric population

3.3.1.3. Technological advancements associated with preoperative surgical planning software

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Product recalls associated with preoperative surgical planning software

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. High market potential in emerging economies

CHAPTER 4: PREOPERATIVE SURGICAL PLANNING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Off premise software

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. On premise

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: PREOPERATIVE SURGICAL PLANNING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Orthopedic surgery

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.2.1.1. General orthopedic surgery

5.2.1.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.1.2. Deformity correction

5.2.1.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.1.3. Joint reconstruction

5.2.1.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.1.4. Fracture Management

5.2.1.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Neurosurgery

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Dental and orthodontics application

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Other applications

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: PREOPERATIVE SURGICAL PLANNING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Orthopedic Clinics

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Rehabilitation Centers

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

Continue…



