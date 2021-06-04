Process Automation Market 2019-2024 | Industry Overview, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Forecast

The “Process Automation Market” research report provides a complete study about Process Automation industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Process Automation market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

The automation industry has been revolutionized by the combination of the digital and physical aspects of manufacturing, aimed at delivering optimum performance. Further, the focus on achieving zero waste production and shorter time to market has augmented the growth of the market. Automation of manufacturing processes has offered various benefits, such as effortless monitoring, reduction of waste, and speed of production. This technology offers customers an improved quality with standardization and dependable products within time, and at a much lower c

The Process Automation Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7.23% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The Internet of Things (IIoT) and the Industrial 4.0 are dominating trends in the industrial sector, with machinery and devices being connected via the internet. The number of IoT connected devices rose to 20.35 billion in 2017 from 15.41 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach 51.11 billion by 2023, given the huge push from the investment of the technology providers through continuous research and development. To operate these increasing number of connected devices and machine-to-machine connection in the manufacturing industry, the need for control and supervision is expected to become more prominent; this can be attributed to the increase of network connected and controlled devices and systems.

The sales figures for industrial robots have increased almost four-fold since 2009. According to IFR, by the end of 2018, around 2.3 million units will be deployed on factory floors. Further, within the global markets, these adoption rates have been driven by highly automated emerging countries, and by regions that are already highly developed economically. For example, in Europe, the total sales figures for industrial robots in 2015 rose by 10% to 50,000 units, compared to the previous year, with Germany, Italy, and France as the strongest regional markets.

Asia is still the world’s strongest growth market. This region saw a total of 156,000 units sold in 2015 – a rise of 16%. With around 68,000 industrial robots sold, China alone surpassed the total market volume for Europe. Growth in China saw foreign-based robotic manufacturers profit with a 69% share of the total market. At the same time, domestic competitors have, by now, significantly expanded their market share to 31%. The robotics markets in South Korea and Japan continue to occupy second and third places in global sales behind China – followed by the United States and Germany.

It has been often observed that the availability of skilled workforce is low, especially in emerging countries, where the market is poised to witness high growth. A relevant aspect to the slow adoption of industrial IoT, particularly in the emerging economies of India, Brazil, and China is the small amount of professionals focused on the programming and operation of this equipment. This specialized workforce is mostly found in other segments of technology industries, a limiting factor to the development and implementation of IoT solutions in the country.

Additionally, many industries make use of legacy equipment that cannot connect to IP networks, which severely limits the adoption of IoT solutions. The country’s networks, on the other hand, do not provide the low latency required for the efficient operation of these devices.Moreover, the operations of DCS, PLC, SCADA, and MES are complex, and require a highly skilled workforce. Furthermore, initial investment associated with traverse from an assembly line through automated production line is expected to be high. Along with it, the cost involved in training the employees with the usage of the new sophisticated equipment is also added, which could be unaffordable for certain small- and medium-sized end users. Process Automation Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

