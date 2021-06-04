Projected to Expand District Cooling Energy System Market in Latest Report by Kenneth Research | Gain Remarkable CAGR Up to 2027

Global District Cooling Energy System Market Overview:

District Cooling Energy System is used to produce cooling effects within the certain district or area to be cooled by using chilled water in insulated pipes fitted inside the walls of buildings. District energy cooling system involves various components like Chillers, Cooling Towers, Condenser Water Pumps, Chilled water Pipes, makeup water system for condenser and chilled water, controls etc. Moreover the thermal storage tanks and primary, secondary and tertiary pumps can be used to increase the efficiency of energy reduce the payback time/load and can be cost effective.

Emission of co2 from district energy cooling system is just 30% as compared to normal air conditioning system which emits around 88% of co2 and makes it an ecofriendly cooling system. District energy cooling system cools water at central water treatment plants and then transfers it to the various buildings/households with the underground pipes.

Market Size & Forecast

Global district energy cooling system market is expected to hold a positive share of around USD 19 billion at a CAGR of 16% till expected forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. Rise in consumption of cooling energy by people across the globe led the demand for district cooling energy system and expect the market to grow in a significant figure. Moreover the increase awareness towards the adaption of ecofriendly energy system is affecting the positive growth of the global district energy system market. On the basis of regional platform, global offshore wind energy market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

Many government initiatives towards the eco-friendly energy demands for district cooling energy system and directly impacts the growth of market. Increased awareness amongst the people of world towards the adaptation of nonpolluting energy system also exhibits the surplus growth of district cooling energy system market in the expected forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

On the basis of regional platform Middle East is anticipated to hold the largest market share for this industry due to the increase use of cooling energy system across the region. Moreover the huge demand for cooling energy and cost effectiveness technology adds up to the reason for growth of district cooling energy system market. Within Asia Pacific, China and India is expected to contribute the modest growth in forecast period backed by increase in temperature owing to increase in demand of district cooling energy system.

Major Key Players of Global Market

ADC Energy Systems LLC

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER)

Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool)

Emirates National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed)

Keppel DHCS Pte. Ltd.

Logstor A/S

Shinryo Corporation

Vattenfall AB

Fortum Oyj

Statkraft AS

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global district cooling energy system market includes the following segments:

By heating

Heat-only Boilers

Combined Heat & Power

Geothermal Heating

Solar Heating

Heat Pumps

By cooling

Free Cooling

Absorption Cooling

Compression Cooling

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

On the basis of regional analysis, global district energy system market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Availability of larger area that covers ocean or sea that can help to generate wind energy in offshore is the major growth driver of the industry. According to “Association Industry Conditioning Air and Refrigeration Japan” numbers of air conditioning units used in 2017 was 110 million with 8% increment compared to previous year.

Demand for cool air

Increase in the use of cooling energy by people across the globe led the demand for district cooling energy system that exhibits the rising growth of market in expected forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. Rising demand for infrastructure led the constructions companies to build more buildings, which requires air cooling system owing to increase temperature directly impacts the growth of market in a fruitful manner.

