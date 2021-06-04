Radioactive Stents Market To Growth Prospect and Future Scenario by Key Players 2026

Radioactive stents are small expandable tubes that are used in prevention of restenosis and coronary artery lesions, and in improving catheter-based revascularization. These stents are widely utilized in cancer treatment as they utilize high-energy gamma rays that destroy the cancer cells and prevent their proliferation.

Increase in incidence of coronary artery disease, emergence of innovative radioactive stents, and improved clinical outcomes due to stenting drive the market growth. In addition, rise in incidence of chronic & lifestyle diseases, especially diabetes and obesity, and improved insurance & reimbursement towards radioactive stents supplement the market growth. However, availability of alternative methods for coronary heart disease treatment and high cost of treatment-associated radioactive stents impede the market growth. Furthermore, the untapped emerging countries present lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global radioactive stents market is segmented based on product, application, stent size, and geography. Based on product, it is categorized into retrograde stents, antegrade stents, internal (double-j) stents, iodine-125 radioactive stent, and others. In terms of application, it is divided into lithotripsy, ureteroscopy, ureteroenoscopy, percutaneous nephrolithotomy, angiography, neointimal hyperplasia, esophageal cancer, biliary cancer, and others. Based on stent size, it is classified into 18 mm, 20 mm, 14 mm, and other stents. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Product development is the key strategy adopted by major players in the radioactive stents market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global radioactive stents market. The key player of the market includes C.R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Medline Industries Ltd, Pnn Medical A/S, Allium Medical Solutions Ltd., APC Cardiovascular Ltd., Micro-Tech Pvt. Ltd., Changzhou Zhiye Co Ltd., Aetna Inc., and Abbott Laboratories.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global radioactive stents market, and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets from 2016 to 2023.

It presents quantitative analysis of the market to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product type assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

