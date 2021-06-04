Ready Meals Market Global outlook to 2023 | Bakkavor Foods, ConAgra, Greencore Group Plc., JH Heinz Company Ltd., Nestle SA, Fleury Michon

The global ready meals market was valued at $72,257 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $146,247 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Ready meals are defined as precooked meals that are prepared with minimum efforts. The ready meals market is characterized by the presence of large players with frequent innovations and product launch as their major strategy.

Increase in demand for packaged food predominantly drives the growth of the global ready meals market. Globally, the demand for packaged food is anticipated to increase at a moderate rate due to change in lifestyle and consumer preferences for ready-to-eat food products. In addition, rise in disposable income of people is expected to boost the demand for ready meals during the analysis period.

The report segments the global ready meals market based on type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into canned/preserved ready meals, chilled pizza, chilled ready meals, dried ready meals, frozen pizza, frozen ready meals, and prepared salads. By distribution channel, it is classified into store-based retailing and online retailing. The store-based retailing segment is broadly classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is expected to dominate the global ready meals market till 2023.

The prominent players in the global ready meals market have focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are

Bakkavor Foods Ltd.

ConAgra

Greencore Group Plc.

JH Heinz Company Ltd.

Nestle SA

Fleury Michon

Unilever Group

Northern Food Ltd.

Kerry Foods Ltd.

Premier Foods Group Ltd.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Canned/Preserved Ready Meals

Chilled Pizza

Chilled Ready Meals

Dried Ready Meals

Frozen Pizza

Frozen Ready Meals

Prepared Salads

By Distribution Channel

Store-based Retailing

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Discounters

Convenience Stores

Others

Online Retailing

