Recent Research and the Current Scenario Global Mobile payment Market Report 2019 : Bharti Airtel Limited , Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited , Mahindra Comviva , Mastercard Incorporated

Mobile payment also alludes to as mobile money, mobile money transfer, and mobile wallet generally refers to payment services controlled under financial regulations and performed from or via mobile phones. In place of paying with cash, cheque, or credit cards, a consumer can use a mobile device to pay for a wide range of services including digital or physical goods. Under mobile payment, a mobile wallet is an app that contains your debit and credit card details so that users can pay for products and services digitally by using their mobile devices.

Advantages such as fast and easy payments, convenience, flexibility, and the rising demand & penetration of mobile phones are anticipated to boost the mobile payment market globally. Concerns such as cyberthieves who spoof your mobile wallet and malware in cell phones are one of the major restraining factors in the mobile payment market. Growing market attractiveness of mobile payments in emerging industry verticals especially retail, e-commerce, and entertainment is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the mobile payment market.

Get Sample Copy of ” Mobile payment Market ” Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00014912

Top Key Players of this Report

Bharti Airtel Limited

2.Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited

3.Mahindra Comviva

4.Mastercard Incorporated

5.Millicom International Cellular S.A.

6.Mtn Group

7.Orange S.A.

8.Paypal Holdings, Inc.

9.Safaricom Limited

10.Vodacom Group Limited

The “Global Mobile payment Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Mobile payment market with detailed market segmentation by mode of transaction, type of mobile payment, and application. The global mobile payment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mobile payment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global mobile payment market is segmented on the basis of mode of transaction, type of mobile payment and application. On the basis of mode of transaction, the mobile payment market is segmented into short message service, wireless application protocol and near field communication. The mobile payment market on the basis of the type of mobile payment is classified into, mobile money and mobile wallets. Based on application, the mobile payment market is segmented into hospitality and transportation, retail, healthcare, energy and utilities, entertainment and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global mobile payment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The mobile payment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP0001491

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – MODE OF TRANSACTION

8. MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE OF MOBILE PAYMENT

9. MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876