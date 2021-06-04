Recycled Glass Market growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2025

A fresh report titled “Recycled Glass Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Recycled Glass Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global recycled glass market was valued at $3,529.2 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $5,544.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2025.

Recycled Glass are glass obtained after processing of waste glass into usable products. Glass is 100% recyclable and is recycled from readily available domestic materials such as sand, limestone, soda ash, and cullet. Out of all the materials, sand is used in greater volume. Sand, limestone, soda ash and cullet are all mixed, batched, and heated to a temperature of 2600-2800 degrees Fahrenheit and molded into the desired shape in the process of glass recycling. Cullet is used increasingly as it can be substituted for up to 95% of raw materials.

Swift industrialization has resulted in large landfills of waste, which have boosted the demand for recycled products. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the recycled glass market. Additionally, several government initiatives and awareness campaign for cleanliness are also expected to fuel the growth of the global recycled glass market. The Sustainable Singapore Blueprint is one of the initiatives taken by the Singapore Government to reach its zero-waste goal. On the contrary, complex manufacturing process and contamination by unwanted materials present in product waste stream are expected to hamper the growth of the global recycled glass market.

The global recycled glass market is segmented based on product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented into cullet, crushed glass, and glass powder. On the basis of application, it is segmented into bottle & containers, flat glass, fiber glass, highway beads, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the global recycled glass market are Strategic Materials, Momentum Recycling, Reiling Glass Recycling GmbH & Co. KG, Glass Recycled Surfaces, Coloured Aggregates Inc., Harsco Corporation, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Ngwenya Glass, Gallo Glass Company, and G.R.L, Glasrecyclin.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Cullet

– Crushed Glass

– Glass Powder

By Application

– Bottle & Containers

– Flat Glass

– Fiber Glass

– Highway Beads

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– UK

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– South Korea

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent/Peer Market Overview

3.3. Key Forces Shaping Recycled Glass Market

3.3.1. Low-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Low-to-moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.4.1. Pricing Analysis of Recycled Glass Market, By Region, 2017 to 2025

3.4.2. Pricing Analysis of Recycled Glass Market, By Type, 2017 to 2025

3.4.3. Pricing Analysis of Recycled Glass Market, By Application, 2017 to 2025

3.5. Market evolution/ Industry roadmap

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Impact of government regulations on global recycled glass market

3.8. Patent Analysis

3.8.1. By Region (2012-2017)

3.9. Case Studies

3.9.1. Case Study 01

3.9.2. Case Study 02

3.10. Market dynamics

3.10.1. Drivers

3.10.1.1. Growing awareness about sustainable development

3.10.1.2. Supportive government regulations

3.10.2. Restraints

3.10.2.1. Complex recycling process

3.10.2.2. High cost of recycling glass

3.10.3. Opportunities

3.10.3.1. Advancement promoting the use of recycled glass

CHAPTER 4: RECYCLED GLASS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Cullet

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Crushed Glass

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Glass Powder

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

Continue…

