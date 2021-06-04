Renal Biomarkers Market Key Players are Abbott Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Beckman Coulter Inc., Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific

Renal biomarkers help diagnose or identify the patients at risk of developing kidney diseases, by measuring their blood or urine levels. They are commonly released in acute or chronic kidney injuries, which are characterized by the rapid or gradual loss of kidney function resulting into serous clinical implications. There is an impending need for specific and sensitive biomarkers that can identify kidney diseases at the earliest. The early identification helps to take timely preventive steps, before the damage becomes irreversible.

The major factors fuelling the global renal biomarkers market are; increased incidence of kidney diseases, large geriatric population and increasing prevalence of multiple co-morbidities. The market would also gain prominence due to rising incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension, as these diseases are often associated with the gradual loss of kidney function. Furthermore, increasing investments in research and development will further drive the market, as renal biomarkers are widely used in preclinical and clinical trials, to assess the safety of new drugs. However, lack of transparent reimbursement and regulatory scenario, especially, in the developing countries, is likely to restrain the market.

The global renal biomarkers market is segmented on the basis of marker type, assay platform, application and geography. On the basis of marker type, the market is segmented into Creatinine, Blood urea nitrogen (BUN), Cystatin C, Neutrophil gelatinise-associated lipocalin (NGAL). It is further segmented into other markers such as N-Acetyl-β-D-Glucosaminidase (NAG), Kidney Injury Molecule 1 (Kim1), TIMP-2, L-FABP, Interleukin-18 and Clusterin. The market is segmented on the basis of assay platform type into, Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) and Turbidimetric Immunoassay which includes Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA). The market further segments into other assay types such as Chemiluminescent Immunoassay (CLIA) and fluorescence immunoassay. Geographically, the market is segmented across four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Few of the strategies adopted by key industrial players are collaborations, FDA approvals and distribution agreements. For instance, recently, the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) with the support of industry players, has launched, 0by25, a human right initiative to neutralize the count of deaths arising from acute kidney injury, worldwide, by 2025. In Sep 2014, FDA approved Astute Medical’s NephroCheck, the first diagnostic test for acute kidney injury. The company also entered into a marketing and development agreement with BioMérieux, allowing the use of NephroCheck on VIDAS immunoassay system. The companies profiled in the report include, Abbott Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Beckman Coulter Inc., Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Astute Medical Inc., Alere Inc., bioMérieux SA and Randox Laboratories Ltd.

