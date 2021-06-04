RFID sensor Market Forecast to 2027 – Top Companies Alien Technology, Coridian Technologies, Honeywell International, Imprint Enterprises, Invengo Technology, Motorola Solutions and Murata Manufacturing

RFID Sensors detect environmental events and changes and communicate the information wirelessly to an RFID reader. These sensors are ideal in situations where measurements are required to be remotely and automatically captured. Depending on the sensor, the RFID tags could sense variances in motion, temperature, humidity, pressure, and more. The RFID sensors are used for serving numerous equipment of multiple industry applications including retail, security and surveillance, transportation, and aerospace and defense among others.

The RFID sensor market is anticipated to grow owing to driving factors such as long distance object reading feature of RFID tags, increase in need for tracking inventory & equipment in businesses, and robust security obtained by RFID sensors in wide applications. However, high cost of RFID sensor and tags collision is expected to hinder RFID sensor market growth.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. AB&R®(American Barcode and RFID)

2. Alien Technology

3. Coridian Technologies, Inc.

4. Honeywell International Inc.

5. Imprint Enterprises Inc

6. Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

7. Motorola Solutions, Inc.

8. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

9. Smartrac N.V.

10. Vitaran Electronics Pvt Ltd

RFID sensor Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The RFID sensor Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

