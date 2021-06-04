Ride Sharing Market to 2027 -Lead By BlaBlaCar, Carma Technology , DiDi (Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.), Gett, Grab, Lyft, Car2Go, Uber Technologies

Ride sharing is a travelling service availed by community of individuals. In this, more than one passenger shares a single ride to save fuel cost, money, and time. Factors driving the ride sharing market is, focus on minimizing the carbon dioxide emission level in an environment is growing the need to adopt ride sharing services among the individuals. Also, an increase in fuel prices is responsible to further drive the ride sharing market.

The key factor hindering the ride sharing market is the rules and legislations related to the mobility as a service differs from region to regions, which is creating a gap in adoption of ride sharing services. Nevertheless, introduction of autonomous vehicles with innovative technologies is anticipated to ease the adoption of car sharing technologies and services, thereby, posing a prominent opportunity for the ride sharing market players to enhance their annual revenue. This factor is foreseen to create immense opportunity in ride sharing market in the coming years.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

2. BlaBlaCar

3. Carma Technology Corporation

4. DiDi (Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.)

5. Gett, Inc.

6. Grab

7. Lyft, Inc.

8. Car2Go

9. Uber Technologies Inc.

10. Quick Ride

Ride Sharing Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

