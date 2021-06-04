Sales of High Temperature Resin to Record Stellar Growth During the Forecast Period

Global High Temperature Resin Market: Introduction

The ‘High Temperature Resin market’ report, by Persistence Market Research, is a thorough study on the latest market trends prevailing in the global business sphere. The report also offers important details pertaining to market share, market size, profit estimations, applications and statistics of this industry. The report further presents a detailed competitive analysis including growth strategies adopted by key players in the industry.

High temperature resins are thermosetting polymer materials often used in sealants, adhesives, and composite resins for applications that involve exposure to high temperatures. High temperature resins are widely used across various industries, such as aerospace, electrical and electronics, etc. In the aerospace industry, they are mostly used for rocket motor castings, missiles, and spacecraft as well as in gaskets, adhesives, and sealants. This can be attributed to their various properties, such as high adhesion, impact resistance, radiation resistance, chemical resistance, flexibility, etc. High temperature resins can work in extreme temperature environments ranging between 232°C and 427°C. They are available in liquid, solid, solutions, blends and multifunctional forms. High temperature resins are used in a variety of applications, such as jet engines, ducts, heat shields and heat protection systems, rocket engine nozzles, thrusters and power-plants, military specific applications, integrated circuit housing, turbine brush seals, capacitors, and high temperature composite tooling.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14920

Global High Temperature Resin Market: Dynamics

Drivers

The global high temperature resin market is driven by increasing government regulations pertaining to safety of transportation vehicles. The use of high temperature resin improves resistance to ignition. Moreover, aircraft are also manufactured with a standard specification to withstand a certain temperature range. Thus, increasing demand from the various end use industries is expected to drive the global high temperature resin market.

Restraints

A key factor restraining growth of the high temperature resin market is the high cost associated with such resins. Moreover, high temperature resins are also subjected to recycling constraints, which further restrains the growth of the market. Once manufactured, high temperature resins must also get approved by government agencies under the Toxic Substances Control Act.

Trends

Manufacturers are focusing on the development of advanced high performance resin components, user-friendly materials, recyclable material forms, and processing operations that enable the displacement of conventional epoxy.

Global High Temperature Resin Market: Segmentation

The global high temperature resin market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of type, the global high temperature resin market can be segmented as:

Silicone

Phenolic

Epoxy

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Bismaleimide (BMI)

Polyimides

benzoxazines

Cyanate ester

Polymethylpentene

On the basis of application, the global high temperature resin market can be segmented into:

Paints and coatings

Adhesives, binders and sealants

Composite resins

Casting material

On the basis of end use industry, the global high temperature resin market can be segmented into:

Aerospace

Defense

Automotive

Marine and rail

Electrical and electronics

Building and construction

Packaging

Others

Global High Temperature Resin Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to hold a dominant share in the global high temperature resin market, owing to the rising demand from various end use industries, such as aerospace, defense etc. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing urbanization, which has led to the growth of industries, such as aerospace, rail, construction, that have high demand for high temperature resins. ASEAN countries are also foreseen to comprise a lucrative region for the global high temperature resin market. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is projected to hold a significant share in the global high temperature resin market and is anticipated to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period.

Global High Temperature Resin Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants, identified across the value chain in the global high temperature resin market are:

Dow Corning Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Solvay S.A., DIC Corporation, Dupont, Hexion, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Aditya Birla Chemicals, and Koninklijke Ten Cate Bv.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Request Customization of this Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/14920

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: