Self-Administered Drugs Market Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles report to 2019

Drugs that are administered by patients themselves are known as self-administered drugs. These drugs can be taken through implantable and non-implantable infusion pumps that come in contact with the skin surface. OTC, Oral and Topical preparations are also considered self-administered drugs. Active lifestyles have prompted patients to seek drugs that would not only save time, but would enable them to avoid hospitals altogether (except in emergency cases).

This trend is supplementing the growth of the self-administered drugs market. Reimbursement policies will also boost market growth. The shifting of patient populations to industrial countries, and high healthcare costs which encourage patients to adopt self-administered drugs would also contribute to the growth of this market. Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences and Antares Pharma are the major players operating in the self-administered drugs market.

The self-administered drugs market has been segmented into product, indication and geography. The self-administered drugs product market includes injectable drugs, inhaled drugs and transdermal drugs. On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into cardiovascular, diabetes, osteoporosis, pain management, hormone replacement and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

