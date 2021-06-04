Self Service Technologies Market Demand and Key Players by 2020: Azkoyen S.A, Crane Merchandising Systems, Fuji Electric Retail Systems, Glory, NCR Corporation, and Kiosk Information Systems

Self Service Technologies Market by Type (Conventional ATM, White Label ATM, Brown Label ATM, Smart ATM, Cash Dispenser, Photo Kiosk, Ticketing Kiosk, HR and Employment Kiosk, Information providing Kiosk, Beverage Vending Machine, Candy Vending Machine, Snack Vending Machine, Gumball Vending Machine and Cigarette Vending Machine)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2020

Self-service technologies are gradually revolutionizing the process of customer interaction to create optimum service results. The global self-service market is technology driven and involves the use of automated teller machines (ATM), self-service vending machines and interactive kiosks. Self-service technologies are technological interfaces that enable customers to purchase a product or avail a service independent of direct involvement of a sales or service executive. The prominent factors impacting the self-service technology market include, the rising adoption of self-service machines by consumer goods and service sector industries such as banking, healthcare, retail, and food & beverage. The demand from these industries is primarily driven by the need to provide more fulfilling and convenient services to the customers, at the same time optimizing the cost of such services. These automated machines provide a more cost effective solution by reducing the manual task, which eventually minimizes the human errors, and provide a faster and seamless performance. Additionally, the ongoing technological advancements such as wireless communication, remote management would also facilitate the market growth.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Azkoyen S.A, Crane Merchandising Systems, Fuji Electric Retail Systems Co. Ltd, Glory Ltd., NCR Corporation, and Kiosk Information Systems, Inc.

Vending machine segment accounted for around 58% of the global self-service technology market, generating the maximum revenue in 2014. ATM was the second highest revenue generating technology in 2014, anticipated to witness a decent growth of 8.29% during the forecast period. Kiosk machines, which presently account for the smallest share, is forecasted to be the fastest growing segment during the analysis period.

The self-service technology market is segmented into three product segments i.e. vending machines, ATM machines and self-service kiosks. Vending machines are further segmented into beverage vending machines, candy vending machines, snacks vending machines, gumball vending machines, cigarette vending machines and specialized vending machines. ATMs are subdivided into conventional, white label, brown label, smart and cash dispenser type. The different types of kiosks are photo, DVD, ticketing, HR & employment kiosk, patient self-service kiosk, information providing kiosk, banking & financial kiosks and other kiosk like restaurant kiosk, tele kiosk and building directory kiosks.

