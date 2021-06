Silicon Fertilizer Market Trends 2019, Share, Trend, Size, Price, Future Analysis, and Regional Outlook to 2025

The Industry Report on Silicon Fertilizer Market provides a complete study comprising of a top-to-bottom research on the market dynamics, including applications, forms, types, market size, industry vertical, region and complete analysis on the profiles of the leading industry Players. The report also covers the current and past Market scenarios, key development and forecast to 22025

Silicon Fertilizers Market Overview :

Silicon is a mineral present on earth in abundance. The element makes up approximately 28% of mineral soil by weight. Silicon is classified under essential micronutrients required for growth as the plant requires it in minute quantities. Naturally, silicon occurs as silica and silicates and is utilized as a fertilizer owing to its properties that help nourish crops and resist several plant diseases. It has a great influence on the development of plant roots, it helps with resistance to drought stress as well as biotic stress, and promotes nutrient efficiency thus facilitating rapid growth of crops even in dry soils. Despite its abundant advantages in agriculture, due to lack of awareness silicon is usually not considered as a fundamental plant component. However, with the adoption of modern farming mechanisms, the demand for silicon fertilizers is expected to grow considerably in the coming years.

Silicon enhances growth and yield of all agronomic or horticultural crops, promotes upright growth, prevents lodging, promotes favorable exposure of leaves to light, provides resistance to bacterial and fungal diseases and decreases abiotic stress such as temperatures, salinity, heavy metal, and aluminum toxicity. It also enhances the plant’s ability to resist micronutrient and other metal toxicities such as aluminum, copper, iron, manganese, zinc, and others. Silicon fertilizers are also employed in different crops such as barley, wheat, corn, sugarcane, cucumber, citrus, tomato, and others for increased productivity along with sustainable production. Benefits offered by silicon fertilizer on plant growth is driving sales of silicon fertilizer products.

Increase in population and rise in economy of the developing countries have fueled the consumption of food. In addition, agricultural land is lost after it is used for other purposes, such as highways, housing, and factories. Hence, it is important to maintain the nutrient level in crops & soil to enhance the productivity and growth of crops. To produce enough food for population across the globe with available cultivable land, farmers are incorporating micronutrients with other essential ingredients for agriculture in the form of fertilizers. Factors such as the appeal for quality and uniform crop yield due to the population expansion across the globe and decrease in cultivable land fuel the demand for agricultural micronutrients. This fact is indirectly driving the demand for silicon fertilizer, as silicon fertilizers produce a maximum yield with minimum cost. However, due to lack of awareness, silicon fertilizers are not yet extensively used in agriculture. This fact restrains the growth of the silicon fertilizer market. Along with this, lack of analytical laboratories to test plant tissue for the nutrient requirement and the soil tests for gauging the amount of silicon for many agronomic or horticultural crops also restrict the market growth. Furthermore, the adoption of new methods of farming for improving productivity is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for silicon fertilizer products.

The report on the global silicon fertilizer market is segmented based on type, form, application, and geography. Based on form, the global silicon fertilizer market is bifurcated into liquid and solid silicon fertilizers. According to type, the silicon fertilizer market is segmented into calcium silicate, potassium silicate, and sodium silicate. By application, the report is segmented into field crops, horticultural crops, hydroponics, and floriculture. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Players:

Top market players in the global silicon fertilizer market include Agripower, Aries Agro Ltd, BASF SE, Compass Minerals International, Inc., Denka Co. Ltd., MaxSil, Plant Tuff Inc., Redox Pty Ltd., The Mosaic Company, and Yara International ASA.

Key Benefits for Silicon Fertilizers Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the silicon fertilizer market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets. Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier‐buyer network A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the silicon fertilizer market is provided. The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. The report includes a detailed analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies. Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the silicon fertilizer market

Silicon Fertilizers Key Market Segments :

By Type

Calcium Silicate

Potassium Silicate

Sodium Silicate

By Form

Liquid

Solid

By Application

Field Crops

Horticultural Crops

Hydroponics

Floriculture

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

UK

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

