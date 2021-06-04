Smart Display Market Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export, Revenue, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

The global smart display market is expected to grow from USD 143.25 billion in 2017 to USD 340.85 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.61% during the forecast period.

Smart display is a battery powered touchscreen device that has ability to share, connect, and interact with its user and other connected devices. It is a monitor, connected wirelessly for web-surfing and other activities that require little or no keyboard activity. The smart display has application in automotive, residential, commercial, education, healthcare industries among others.

The demand for smart display has increased significantly across the world owing to increasing demand for OLED-based devices and technological shift & development of energy-efficient, attractive, high-specification display products. Furthermore, emerging applications for flexible displays and high growth of the wearable market is expected to enhance the growth of the market in the coming years. North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. Moreover, the demand for digitized display in the retail industry is increasing at a considerable pace in this region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to show exponential growth in the upcoming years, as countries like China, South Korea, and India are projected to exhibit significant growth, majorly due to the increasing applications across retail stores, offices, banks, hospitals, and in the hospitality industry.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6725

Major Key players

LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Innolux Corp. (Taiwan)

Sharp Corp. (Japan)

Google Inc. (US)

BOE Technology Group Co. (China)

Lenovo (Hong Kong)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Harman International Industries

Incorporated (US)

ViewSonic (US)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Segmentation:

Smart display market is segmented on the basis of display size, display technology, end-user and region.

Based on the product, the market is segmented into smart TV, smartphone, monitor, digital signage, smart wearables, head up display, interactive kiosk, and others.

On the basis of display technology, the market is segmented into LCD, TFT-LCD, OLED, and others.

Based on the touch panel type, the market is bifurcated into capacitive and resistive.

By end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, residential, commercial, education, healthcare, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for smart display is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of smart display market is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for smart display market. In countries like China and India, the demand for smart display is growing exponentially in the automotive and residential sector. Additionally, this region consists of key display panel manufacturers such as LG Display (South Korea), Japan Display Inc. (Japan), and Kyocera Corporation (Japan) among others. Furthermore, improved standard of living in countries like India is encouraging various manufacturers to come up with advanced and unique devices. North America being technologically advanced region is dominating the smart display market. Additionally, increasing Internet penetration is fueling the growth of smart display market in this region.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-display-market-6725

Intended Audience

Smart Display Panel Manufacturers

Smart Display System Manufacturers and Technology Providers

Electronics Hardware Suppliers

Electronics System Integrators

Industry Associations

Raw Material Suppliers for Smart Display Manufacturers

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Smart Display Products

Government Associations

Technology standards organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

Universities and research organizations

Government bodies

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]