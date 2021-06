Snowmobile Market Growth Opportunities, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis 2017 to 2025

Global Snowmobile Market: Introduction

Snowmobiles are recreational winter vehicles often found in areas covered with snow. Snowmobile is an open terrain vehicle and doesn’t require road and rail and can smoothly run over snow and ice. Snowmobile is also popularly known as sled or snow machine. Snowmobile market witnesses limited demand, being a recreational transportation product, it is commonly sold in regions with sufficient snow. Some of the geographies where snowmobiles are mostly marketed includes Finland, Alaska, Canada, Sweden, Quebec, etc. Another major reason behind snowmobile being commonly categorized under recreational category is the relatively high cost of snowmobiles and use limited only to winter season with sufficient snow.

Snowmobiles are generally available in single and two-seater variants, out of which single-seater is most commonly found variant. Snowmobiles can be powered by a two stroke or a four stroke engine, the engines are similar to that found in personal watercraft. Type of engine deployed in snowmobile is important as performance and power is one of the key parameters concerned while selection of a snowmobile. A variety of variants with different engine capacity are available in the market, selection of which depend upon the riding requirements. The market for snowmobile is highly consolidated with few manufacturers holding major share of the market.

Global Snowmobile Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the Snowmobile market can be segmented into;

Entry level Snowmobile

Performance Snowmobile

Touring Snowmobile

Mountain Snowmobile

Utility Snowmobile

Crossover Snowmobile

On the basis of Engine type, the Snowmobile market can be segmented into;

Two stroke engine

Four stroke engine

On the basis of Engine Size, the Snowmobile market can be segmented into;

<500 CC

500 CC – 800 CC

900 CC and Above

On the basis of seating capacity, the Snowmobile market can be segmented into;

1 rider

2 rider

3 rider

Global Snowmobile Market: Region-wise Outlook

By region, North America accounts for a significantly large share of demand for snowmobile, the U.S. and Canada remain as major contributors to the growth of the market. However, the U.S. holds a relatively high share in terms of volume sales in the region. Followed by the North America, Europe is expected to be the next big market for snowmobiles. Countries in the Eastern parts such as Russia, Finland, Sweden and Norway are prominent markets for snowmobile. Western European countries create limited demand for snowmobiles primarily for recreational activities. Asia and Oceania region generates minimal demand for recreational vehicles and are expected to maintain a minimal share over the forecast period.

Global Snowmobile Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the global Snowmobile market are;

Arctic Cat Inc.

Polaris Industries, Inc.

Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.

Bombardier Recreational Products & Vehicles (BRP)

Alpina Snowmobiles S.r.l.

Crazy Mountain

Moto MST

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.