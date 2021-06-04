Sports Protective Equipment Market is estimated to reach $10,171 million by 2026

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Sports Protective Equipment Market by Product Type (Helmets & Other Headgear, Pads, Guards, Chest Protectors & Gloves, Protective Eyewear, and Face Protection & Mouth Guards), Area of Protection (Head & Face, Trunk & Thorax, Upper Extremity, and Lower Extremity), and Distribution Channel (Specialty Retail Stores, Multi-Retail Stores, and Online & Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2019–2026” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Sports Protective Equipment Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The sports protective equipment market was valued at $7,518 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% to attain a market size of $10,171 million by 2026. Sports protective equipment are designed to prevent the risk of injury to a sportsperson. Sports protective equipment include helmets, protective eyewear, face protection & mouth guards, pads, guards, and others that are designed to prevent or reduce the risk of injuries to a sportsperson. They are majorly used in sports such as football, baseball, cycling, cricket, snowboarding, and others.

Growth in consumer awareness regarding health & fitness, prominence of national & international sports events, rise in participation in sports activities, and increase in consumer spending on sports protective equipment are the factors that supplement the growth of the market. However, availability of inexpensive counterfeit products and their high prices hamper the market growth. Rise in trend of online retail and growth in penetration of sports in emerging markets are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the development of the market.

The market is segmented by product type, area of protection, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, it is subcategorized into helmets & other headgear, protective eyewear, face protection & mouth guards, and pads, guards, chest protectors, and gloves. Pads, guards, chest protectors, and gloves is expected to lead the market throughout the analysis period.

The market is segmented by area of protection into head & face protective equipment, trunk & thorax protective equipment, upper extremity protective equipment, and lower extremity protective equipment. Head & face protective equipment held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into specialty retail stores, multi-retail stores, online stores, and others. Specialty retail store is projected to continue to remain the preferred channel for sports gear; however, online and multi-retail (supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount stores, and others) stores are anticipated to witness faster growth in the coming years.

Sports protective equipment market trend is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Middle East, and rest of LAMEA). North America accounted for the largest market size of over 35% in 2018. LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6% owing to the increase in penetration of sports and the rise in disposable income.

Leading players profiled in the report include Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Under Armour Inc., Puma SE, Amer Sports Corporation, Asics Corporation, Vista Outdoor, BRG Sports, Xenith, and Shock Doctor (Bregal Partners).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study provides an in-depth sports protective equipment market analysis to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers and describes the competitive scenario of the market, which is expected to facilitate efficient business planning.

– Value chain analysis provides key inputs on role of key intermediaries involved, which is expected to assist the stakeholders to devise appropriate strategies.

– This report presents a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

– Helmets & Other Headgear

– Pads, Guards, Chest Protectors, & Gloves

– Protective Eyewear

– Face Protection & Mouth Guards

BY AREA OF PROTECTION

– Head & Face Protective Equipment

– Trunk & Thorax Protective Equipment

– Upper Extremity Protective Equipment

– Lower Extremity Protective Equipment

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

– Specialty Retail Stores

– Multi-Retail Stores

– Online Stores & Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Middle East

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

– Adidas Ag

– Nike Inc.

– Under Armour, Inc.

– Puma SE

– Amer Sports Corporation

– Asics Corporation

– Vista Outdoor

– Warrior Sports

– BRG Sports

– Xenith

– Shock Doctor (Bregal Partners)

