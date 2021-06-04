Sports Turf Market 2024 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application
Overview of the Sports Turf Market 2019: –
Sports Turf is turf used in sports stadium.Artificial turf is a surfacing material used to imitate grass and has been around for several decades and used in different sports stadium.,
Sports Turf Market Segment by Type covers:
- PE Sports Turf
- PP Sports Turf
- Nylon Sports Turf
- Others
Sports Turf Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:
- Football Stadium
- Baseball Stadium
- Tennis & Paddle Stadium
- Multisport Stadium
- American Football
- Others
Scope of the Sports Turf Market Report:
Currently, there are many producing companies in the United States region. The main market players are Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, SportGroup Holding, ACT USA Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf, CoCreation Grass, Domo Sports Grass, TurfStore, Global Syn-Turf, Inc., DuPont, Challenger Industires, Mondo S.p.A., Polytan GmbH, Sports Field Holdings, Taishan, Forest Grass and so on. Sports Turf used in the playground including Football Stadium, Baseball Stadium, Tennis & Paddle Stadium, Multisport Stadium, American Football and Others. Report data showed that 26.60% of the Sports Turf market demand in Multisport Stadium, 19.74% in American Football in 2016. There are three kinds of Sports Turf, which are PE Sports Turf, PP Sports Turf and Nylon Sports Turf. PE Sports Turf is important in the Sports Turf, with a sales market share nearly 38.36% in 2016. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Sports Turf industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Sports Turf have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
Sports Turf Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
