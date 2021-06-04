Super Capacitor Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2023 Available at Market Reports World

“Super Capacitor Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Super Capacitor Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

The super capacitor market was valued at USD 0.76 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.25 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 19.88%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to segmentation by type, including double layer, pseudo, and hybrid, by end users, like aerospace & defense, industrial, utilities, consumer electronics, healthcare, and transportation. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growing Adoption of Hybrid Electric Vehicles is Driving the Market

Alternative energy storage solutions are imperative for reducing dependency on depleting natural resources. Despite government support for alternative energy storage solutions, lithium batteries are widely used for a variety of hybrid vehicles. However, trying to achieve high power density in an energy-dense battery, like lithium-ion, results in shortened life and increased stress. The super capacitor is a perfect fit for a range of vehicles from light to heavy hybrids, in which it can process the power of start-stop operations and braking which drives the market in the coming years.

Pseudo Capacitor has A Major Market Share among Others Types of Super Capacitors

Pseudo capacitor was estimated to dominate the market in terms of market share in 2016, as it found many applications in portable and handheld products. The consumer electronics industry registered a very high rate of adoption of pseudo capacitors, substituting typical batteries. The use of pseudo capacitors to optimize power usage and recently developed fast-charging concepts has further augmented the growth of the pseudo capacitors in the market. Pseudo capacitors have been identified as the ideal charge storage device in less heavy-duty products, such as the laptops, devices, and others.

China Has the Largest Market Share over the Forecast Period

In annual sales of electric vehicles, China overtook both the European and the US markets. China is already using super capacitors in hybrid buses; these buses are equipped with stop-start engines where the super capacitors reduce the load on the battery itself, which will likely increase the lifetime of the batteries. When it comes to the consumer electronics industry, China is racing first in the sales of smart gadgets and other devices. These are few dynamics that are boosting the growth of the super capacitors market in China.

