Superconducting Cables Market Growth 2019: Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis Overview, Growth Impact and Demand 2024

About Superconducting Cables

Superconducting power cables act as a bridge between electric energy transmission and distribution. In a superconducting power cable, a superconducting conductor that reaches superconductivity of zero electric resistance below a specific low temperature is used, allowing low-loss transmission of large currents.

Superconducting Cables Market Key Players:

Global Superconducting Cables market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Superconducting Cables has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Superconducting Cables in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Superconducting Cables Market Types:

YBCO Cables

Bi-2212 Cables

Bi2223 Cables

Others Superconducting Cables Market Applications:

Grid and Smart Grid

Industrial Applications

Superconducting Cables Market Applications:

The global installation production of superconducting cables increased from 5624 meter in 2013 to 8295 meter in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%. In 2017, the global superconducting cables market is led by USA. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market.

Currently, Nexans, AMSC and Furukawa Electric are major manufacturers of this industry. Nexans is a global leader. In 2017, the installation production of Nexans was 1327 meter, and the company holds a share of 16%. In Europe and the United States, Nexans, AMSC and STI are the market leader. Furukawa Electric, SEI and SuNam are leaders in the Asia Pacific market.

As the transmission medium for HVDC applications, superconductor cables can move virtually any amount of power with much greater efficiency than any other transmission technology – and they move it underground, out of site and out of harm’s way. In 2017, the Superconducting Cables consumption (sales) in Grid and Smart Grid was 4881, and it will reach 11690 in 2024; while the sales market share in Grid and Smart Grid was 58.84% in 2017 and will be 58.88% in 2024. Within the next 10 years, superconducting power cables could offer significant power transmission solutions for densely populated, high load areas.

Superconductors come in two types, low-temperature (LTS) and high-temperature (HTS). At present, the main type of superconducting cables is the second-generation YBCO Cables, which will also be the mainstream of future development. The first generation HTS will gradually be eliminated. However, YBCO Cables maybe quickly be eliminated by the new materials with better cost and performance in the future. Therefore, the core technology of superconducting cables is superconducting materials.

These unique characteristics of superconducting cables make them an attractive technology, especially in urban areas where underground space and land availability is limited. In these urban areas, the networks are most often reaching their capacity limits, making the case for investigating the feasibility of using HTS cables in electricity distribution networks even stronger. However, the high cost is a key factor limiting the development of this industry.

The worldwide market for Superconducting Cables is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.2% over the next five years, will reach 420 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.