Supply Chain as a Service Market 2019: Will Touch A New Level In Upcoming Year 2027- Accenture , CEVA Logistics , DHL International , FedEx

A supply chain is a network between supplier and company to produce and distribute products to the final buyer. This network includes different activities, entities, resources, information, and people. Supply Chain as a Service market include logistics management, order management, and warehouse management, and other functions include vendor and supplier management.

Significant growth of the retail industry is driven by an increase in the number of users of mobile devices and internet penetration in developing economy. These factors helps in driving the growth of global supply chain as a service market. Also, an increase in consumer expectations is expected to boost market growth. However, security concern related to enterprise-critical information amongst the end user is the primary factor that curbs the growth of Supply Chain as a Service market. Nevertheless, integration of blockchain technology is anticipated to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of a global supply chain as a service market.

The “Global Supply Chain as a Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the supply chain as a service market with detailed market segmentation by components, application, organization size, industry vertical and geography. The global supply chain as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading supply chain as a service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global supply chain as a service market is segmented on the basis of components, application, and organization size and industry vertical. On the basis of component, the supply chain as a service market is segmented into solutions and services. The supply chain as a service market on the basis of the application is classified into order management, warehouse management, logistics management, and others. Based on organization size, the supply chain as a service market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The supply chain as a service market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified into Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, and Others.

