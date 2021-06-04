Talent Acquisition Solutions Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2024 | Automatic Data Processing, LLC, SAP SE, Ultimate Software Group, Linkedin (Microsoft), Oracle Corporation, Workday, Ceridian HCM, Kronos

Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

A talent acquisition solutions is an integrated software suite. Talent acquisition is the process of finding and acquiring skilled human labor for organizational needs and to meet any labor requirement. When used in the context of the recruiting and HR profession, talent acquisition usually refers to the talent acquisition department or team within the Human Resources department.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Talent Acquisition Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012727025/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Automatic Data Processing, LLC, SAP SE, Ultimate Software Group, Inc., Linkedin (Microsoft), Oracle Corporation, Workday, Ceridian HCM, Inc., Kronos, Inc., Infor, IBM Corporation,Cornerstone OnDemand, Paycom Software,, Inc., Intuit, SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft), Sage, Epicor Software, Accenture, Workforce Software, Zenefits, Ramco Systems, EPAY Systems, PeopleStrategy, Inc.

This study considers the Talent Acquisition Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Recruiting

Applicant Tracking & Evaluation

Onboarding

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012727025/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Talent Acquisition Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Talent Acquisition Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Talent Acquisition Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Talent Acquisition Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Talent Acquisition Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions by Players

4 Talent Acquisition Solutions by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Automatic Data Processing, LLC

11.2 SAP SE

11.3 Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

11.4 Linkedin (Microsoft)

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012727025/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.