Textile Coatings Market Size, Application, Revenue, Types, Trends in Future, Scope to 2023

Market Insights:

Textile Coatings imbue fabrics with a number of desirable properties which enhance function. Polymeric resin is a common coating on textile which then lends its various advantageous properties to the textile. Steady, and healthy growth is expected for the Global Textile Coatings Market according to Market Research Future’s market report for the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Textile coatings result in improved structures which provide shielding benefits from a number of environmental factors such as water, grease, dust, and dirt. This lends itself to the functionality and durability of the final product. Various resins are used to coat textiles to create products with a number of applications. These coatings offer properties such as fire retardation, anti-bacterial, and thermal insulation among others. The clothing industry across the world has been witnessing increasing demand for coated textiles due to the increasing purchasing power and desirable properties of coated textiles. Moreover, textile coatings are used to make upholstery for various vehicle such as cars, buses, trains, and others. Textile coatings have a number of applications which extend to production of canopies, architectural membranes, safety vests and conveyor belts which will positively impact demand from the construction sector. Meanwhile the furniture industry is also increasing its demand for textile coatings to increase functionality and durability of various furnishing products. Other industries where textile coatings are used include healthcare, and agricultural.

Polymers carry various environmentally hazardous risks which are likely to impact their use negatively. Stringent regulations challenge market growth. However, the development of safer alternatives will likely mitigate this in the coming years.

Key Players:

Tanatex B.V., Lubrizol Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Clariant AG, Solvay SA, BASF SE, Formulated Polymer Products Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Company, Covestro AG, and Omnova Solutions Inc. are among the leading market players present in the Global Textile Coatings Market.

Latest Industry News:

Bolger & O’Hearn Inc. Speciality Chemicals has entered into an agreement with DSM CoatingResins, to represent the latter as a distributor and as a product development partner for DSM Coating Resin’s textile products.

Covestro has launched a new product under its Insqin brad for effective waterproof textile coatings.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Textile Coatings Market, in MRFR’s report has been segmented on the basis of Type of Coating, Coating Method, End-Use Industry, and Region. Types of coatings available in the Global Textile coatings market include thermoplastics, thermosets, and others. Thermoplastics further include polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, acrylics, polyolefin, and others. Thermosets further include styrene-butadiene rubber, natural rubber, and others. Further sub segmentations are in the report.

Coating methods used in the Global Textile Coatings Market include direct coating, direct roll coating, pad-dry-cure coating, foamed & crushed foam coating, hot melt extrusion coating, calendar coating, and others.

End-users of textile coatings include healthcare, clothing, transportation, building & construction, home furnishing, and others.

Regions included in the market’s analysis are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Textile Coatings Market is predominantly led by the Asia Pacific. The Region has a massive textile industry and has growing end-use industries where coated textiles are in high demand. Home furnishing, construction, transportation, healthcare, agriculture, and packaging industries are growing rapidly due to favorable investment regulations, and a swiftly growing economy. Purchasing power of a rapidly urbanizing sizeable population is growing, thus leading to increased demand for residential properties, advanced healthcare and several other products offered by end-use industries where Textile Coatings find applications.

North America and Europe are expected to witness similar growth patterns and a high demand for PU based Textile Coatings due to their applications in a number of end-use industries which are growing in these regions such as clothing, healthcare, and transportation. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa market is also expected to witness growth due to the presence of a thriving tourism industry which is expected to result in demand for Textile Coatings in the construction and clothing industries present in this region.

