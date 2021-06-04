Therapeutic Electrodes Market For Rising Trends, Demands and Production Growth 2019 to 2026

Therapeutic electrodes are devices that can provide accurate clinical information with an introduction of medicines through the skin by ionization. Therapeutic electrodes are applied to the body to induce a therapeutic action to provide electric diagnosis of the case. Therapeutic electrodes are used in a wide range of medical indications such as nerve stimulation, cardiac rhythm management, glucose monitoring, and others.

The factors that drive the growth of the global therapeutic electrodes market are rise in public awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) through governments and non-profit organizations (NPOs) awareness programs & high incidence of hospital-acquired infections worldwide. For instance, as per CDC estimates, about 4% of the population or 1.7 million individuals in the U.S. are affected by hospital-acquired infections annually. However, risks associated with therapeutic electrodes such as allergic reactions and stringent government regulations form the restraints for the market growth. In addition, increased R&D by key players is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

The report segments the global therapeutic electrodes market based on product, type, and end user. Based on product, the market is divided into transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) electrodes, pacemaker electrodes, electrosurgical electrodes, and defibrillator electrodes. In terms of type, the market is categorized into disposables and reusables. Based on end user, the market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical center, clinics, and others. Regionally, the market has been analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

Medtronic plc

3M Company

Ambu A/S

Adhex Technologies

Allied Medical Limited

Beurer GmbH

RS Medical

Rothacher Medical GmbH

Abbott Laboratories

Bound Tree Medical.

Key Benefits:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global therapeutic electrodes market and the current trends & future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets from 2016 to 2023.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product type assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

