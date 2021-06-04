Thrombectomy Devices Market 2024 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2024
By Market Players:
Stryker Corporation
Medtronic PLC
Johnson & Johnson
Terumo Corporation
Boston Scientific Corporation
Spectranetics Corporation
Penumbra, Inc.
Argon Medical Devices, Inc.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
Teleflex Incorporated
Straub Medical AG
BTG International Ltd.
Phenox GmbH
Acandis GmbH & Co. Kg
By Type
Hydrodynamic
Ultrasound
Aspiration
Mechanical Thrombectomy
By Application
Cardiovascular
Peripheral
Neurovascular
Thrombectomy Devices Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, forecast, like
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)
