Thyme Extract Market Continuing to Show Billion Dollar Growth According to ‘Persistence Market Research’

Thyme Extract Market: Introduction

Thyme plant is an evergreen aromatic herb, cultivated in the temperate regions and is used in cosmetics, pharmaceutical and culinary. Thyme belongs to the genus thymus, of which thymus vulgaris is most widely used species in the industry. Extracts from the thyme plant have been used traditionally for medicinal applications as it has anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. Thyme extract is usually used in the products with the blend of other herbal extracts. Products based on the herbal extract are gaining momentum in the market, as the consumer are shifting their preferences from conventional cosmetics and pharmaceuticals products to herbal extract based products.

Thyme Extract market segmentation

Thyme extract market is classified on the basis of form, nature, application, end-user, and regions.

On the basis of form, thyme extract market is segmented into

Liquid

Powder

The liquid form of the thyme extract has the predominant presence among the end-consumers, while the powdered form is mostly used by various industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceutical and other. The main constituent of the liquid form of thyme extract is thymol, carvacrol, and flavonoids. Furthermore, liquid form of thyme extract is expected to have major market value share during the forecast period. However, powder form of thyme extract is expected to account for substantial growth in the forecast period.

On the basis of nature, thyme extract market is segmented into

Conventional

Organic

On the basis of application, thyme extract market is segmented into

Cosmetics and personal care

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

In cosmetics and personal care, thyme extract is used in shampoos, toothpaste, hair conditioners, cologne, soaps, detergent, and creams. While in pharmaceutical thyme extract based products are used in the treatment of a sore throat, bronchitis, upset stomach and, bacterial and fungal infection. In Food and beverage thyme extract is used in the dietary supplement and in culinary because of its aromatic and medicinal properties. Among all the segments, cosmetics and personal care segment is expected to account major market value share in the forecast period.

Global Thyme Extract Market Drivers and Restraints

Rise in demand for natural ingredients in the cosmetics products due to increase in awareness regarding the side effects of chemical ingredients, is expected to fuel the demand of thyme extract over the forecast period. Furthermore, medicinal properties of thyme extract such antiseptic, anti-inflammatory coupled with aromatic properties has increased its usage in pharmaceutical industries, contributing towards the growth of thyme extract market. Also, the availability of organic thyme extract for health conscious consumer is abetting the growth of thyme extract market.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16459

Thyme Extract Market Regional Outlook:

In the global thyme extract market, Europe is expected to dominate the market value share which followed by North America during the forecast period. Thyme plant is found natively in these regions because of the favorable climate condition and also being used traditionally which is expected to support thyme extract market in Europe & North America during the forecast period. Furthermore rising awareness on the health, advanced technology, the presence of R&D centers along with manufacturing facilities and the high disposable income in these regions are also the contributing factors. In North America, U.S. is expected to represent major value share in thyme extract market followed by Canada. Increase in per capita income in past few years in Asia pacific and MEA regions hold a moderate potential regarding the consumption for herbal and natural products which is expected to support the market growth in both the regions. In Asia-Pacific, China is expected to represent major market in terms of value share during the forecast period.

Thyme Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of thyme extract market are Berjé Inc., NOW Health Group, Inc., Ecuadorian Rainforest, LLC, MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG, IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co., Inc., Bontoux S.A.S., Treatt Plc, Reincke und Fichtner GmbH, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., The Lebermuth Co., Inc., Penta International Corporation, The John D. Walsh Company, Inc, and others.