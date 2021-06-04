Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Growth, Demands, CAGR, Sales Volume, Opportunities, Types, Applications and Forecast up to 2023

Report Name: 2018-2023 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Consumption Market Report.

https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/12917409

Tire is one of the most complex engineered products requiring a range of raw materials such as natural rubber, artificial rubber, carbon black, cord fabric, steel and different chemicals.Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics are reinforcing materials in the tire, providing it with dimensional stability and acting as supports for the vehicle weight. These also help to keep tires in shape in different road conditions. Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics are very important for the performance of a tire, and as a result for the vehicle as well. Different types of reinforcement constructions are required for different types of vehicles, and this depends on their respective uses and load-bearing requirements.Economic growth in emerging countries in Asia Pacific has led to higher personal vehicle ownership, which in turn has benefitted the tire fabrics market.

Additionally, with the reviving U.S. economy and improved job market, consumer spending is increasing, thus benefitting automobiles and its allied industries.Unfavorable road conditions and burgeoning production of commercial vehicles in Asia Pacific is spurring demand for nylon tire fabrics. In 2015, Asia Pacific held more than 66%of the global tire fabrics production market and over 45%of the consumption market.

In the region, high GDP growth, combined with increasing purchasing power in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia, has led to increasing demand for commercial and personal vehicles. This in turn has translated into increasing demand for ancillary products such as tire fabrics. North America trails Asia Pacific in the demand for tire fabrics and is followed by Europe. Though Europe is an established base of reputed automobile manufacturers, other regions, particularly Asia Pacific, are the major markets for European automobiles.In 2015 the Rest of the World region accounted for the smallest market share in the tire fabrics market.

However, increasing demand for automobiles in the region will be beneficial for the tire fabrics market in coming years.

Over the next five years, () projects that Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 5630 million by 2023, from US$ 4890 million in 2017.

Top Key Players in Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market:

Hyosung

Kordsa Global

Kolon Industries

SRF Ltd

Performance Fibers

Firestone

Maduratex

Kordarna Plus A.S.

Teijin

Milliken & Company

Far Eastern Group

Century Enka

Cordenka

Junma

Shenma

Jinlun Group

Haiyang Chemical

Xiangyu

Shifeng

Tianheng

Taiji

Dongping Jinma

Hailide

Helon Polytex

Bestory

Unifull

Jiayuan

Dikai

Ruiqi

Hesheng

Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Production Breakdown Data by Top Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market is primarily split into:

Nylon Tire Cord and Fabrics

Polyester Tire Cord and Fabrics

Others

By the end users/application, Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market report covers the following segments:

Bias Tire

Radial Tire (semi-steel)

The study also presents a round-up of exposures which companies operating in the market and must be avoided in order to enjoy bearable growth through the course of the forecast period.

